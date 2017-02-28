Metalla Acquires Five Ontario Royalties

February 28, 2017 09:15 ET
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (CSE:MTA) (OTCQB:EXCFF) (FRANKFURT:X9CP) is pleased to announce that has signed a binding agreement with 2090720 Ontario Inc to purchase five net smelter royalties (NSR's) on property located within or proximal to four established mining camps in Ontario. The NSR's will be purchased outright for 250,000 common shares of Metalla and 150,000 warrants allowing 2090720 Ontario Inc to acquire 150,000 shares at $0.75 for a period of two years.
Details pertaining to the recent royalty acquisitions are as follows:
"Metalla is pleased to have added another experienced royalty partner and shareholder to its growing network of value added people, who have the expert local knowledge of both geology and strategic land positions in the major domestic mining camps, being consolidated by well-known funded juniors and major gold producers", commented, Tim Gallagher, Chairman & CEO of Metalla.
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, M.Sc, P.Geo, a Director of Metalla and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production-based interests.
