Metalla Announces $530,000 Financing and Sale of Common Shares to an Institutional Investor

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (CSE:MTA)(CSE:MTA.CN)(OTCQB:EXCFF)(FRANKFURT:X9CP) announces that it has closed a $530,000 financing in the form of a share swap, whereby a company controlled by an insider sold 1 million common shares at $0.53 to an institutional investor in order to invest the proceeds in the company at the same price with a hold period of 4 months plus one day. No warrants were issued with the financing.

"Metalla is pleased to welcome a prominent institutional investor as well as enhance our financial flexibility as we look to acquire additional royalties and streams," commented Tim Gallagher, Metalla's Chairman.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production-based interests.

