Metalla Closes $3.2 Million Non-Brokered Portion of the Financing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (CSE:MTA)(CSE:MTA.CN)(OTCQB:EXCFF)(FRANKFURT:X9CP) is pleased to announce that it closed the non-brokered portion of the private placement announced February 13, 2017 for gross proceeds of $3,216,818 for 6,433,636 units ("Units") at $0.50 per unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable to acquire an additional common share at $0.75 per share for a period of two years from the closing date. The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause if the stock trades at or above $1.00 per share for ten consecutive trading days. All securities issued in connection with the offering are subject to a four-month-and-a-day hold period. Broker fees where applicable were 7% cash commission and 7% broker warrants at $0.75 for 2 years.

Red Cloud Klondike Strike ("RCKS") acted as advisor for the deal.

The Company has granted 600,000 stock options at $.58 per share for officers, directors, and consultants in accordance with the company stock option plan.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production-based interests.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Brett Heath, President and Director

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

