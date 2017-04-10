Metalla Expands Non-Brokered Portion of the Financing

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (CSE:MTA)(CSE:MTA.CN)(OTCQB:EXCFF)(FRANKFURT:X9CP) is pleased to announce that it has expanded and closed the non-brokered portion of the private placement announced February 13, 2017 for additional proceeds of $727,000 for 1,454,000 units ("Units") at $0.50 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable to acquire an additional common share at $0.75 per share for a period of two years from the closing date. The warrants are subject to an acceleration clause if the stock trades at or above $1.00 for ten consecutive trading days. All securities issued in connection with the offering are subject to a four-month-and-a-day hold period. Broker fees where applicable were 7% cash commission and 7% broker warrants at $0.75 for 2 years.

This brings the total non-brokered portion to $3,943,818. Given the immediate capital need has been secured, the Company has decided to postpone the brokered portion of the transaction.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production-based interests.

