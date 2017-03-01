Metalla Strengthens Board by Adding Two Independent Directors

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (CSE:MTA)(OTCQB:EXCFF)(FRANKFURT:X9CP) is pleased to announce that it has nominated effective immediately Lawrence Roulston and E.B. Tucker to the board of directors subject to regulatory approvals.

Appointment of Lawrence Roulston to the Board

Lawrence Roulston is a mining professional with over 35 years of diverse hands-on experience. He recently founded WestBay Capital Advisors, providing business advisory and capital markets expertise to the junior and mid-tier sectors of the mining industry. From 2014 to 2016, he was President of Quintana Resources Capital, which provided resource advisory services for US private investors, focused primarily on streaming transactions. Before Quintana, he was a mining analyst and consultant, as well as the editor of "Resource Opportunities", an independent investment publication focused on the mining industry. Prior to this, Lawrence was an analyst or executive with various companies in the resources industry, both majors and juniors. He has graduate-level training in business and holds a B.Sc. in geology.

Appointment of E.B. Tucker to the Board

Mr. Tucker writes The Casey Report, a monthly investment advisory founded by legendary resource speculator Doug Casey. Prior to joining Casey, he served as analyst and lead analyst on Stansberry's Investment Advisory and The Bill Bonner Letter respectively. Prior to joining Stansberry, Mr. Tucker was a founding partner of KSIR Capital Management, an asset management firm focused on precious metal equities. He also co-founded KSIR Capital, a corporate finance advisory firm focused on the precious metals industry. He holds a B.Sc. in Business Administration with a focus in Finance from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

"We are privileged to have Mr. Roulston and Mr. Tucker join the Board of Metalla. Mr. Roulston brings a strong technical background and streaming experience from a world class investment fund. Mr. Tucker brings an extensive network of mining, capital, and marketing relationships. Both will be an invaluable addition to Metalla's Board of Directors," stated Brett Heath, President of Metalla.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production-based interests.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Brett Heath, President and Director

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

