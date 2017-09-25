Metallic Minerals Corp. Acquires Additional Klondike Gold District Claims and Enters Second Royalty Agreement on Alluvial Gold Production

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 25, 2017) -

Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSX VENTURE:MMG)(OTC PINK:MMNGF) ("Metallic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in mining rights (the "Property") consisting of 10 claims totaling 1 mile (1.6 km) along a bench of Dominion Creek, a tributary to the Indian River, in the Klondike gold district near Dawson City, Yukon. Metallic has also entered into a production royalty agreement with respect to these claims under which the Company has granted exclusive mining rights to an experienced alluvial mining operator in exchange for a 15% royalty on all gold production. The property is road accessible and permitted for alluvial gold production. Mining equipment has been mobilized to site in order to conduct test work during the remainder of the 2017 northern field season.

Dominion Creek is part of the historic Klondike gold district that is estimated to have produced over 20 million ounces of gold since its discovery in 1898. Approximately 2.7 million ounces have been produced on Dominion Creek by hand mining, dredging and, more recently, modern mechanized mining that continues today with numerous large scale open pit operations. The main channel of Dominion Creek was mined by floating dredges by Yukon Consolidated Gold Company (YCGC), which operated in the Klondike Region between 1920s and 1960s. YCGC also conducted exploration churn drilling along the benches of Dominion Creek, but never mined the benches in this area1. Auger drill holes on these claims have returned values in the gravels similar to other parts of the Dominion Creek, confirming the presence of alluvial gold on the property.

Greg Johnson, CEO and Chairman of Metallic Minerals, noted, "We are very pleased to have acquired these additional claims in the Klondike gold district and to have entered into our second production royalty agreement this year. Like our first acquisition and royalty at Australia Creek which we announced earlier this month, test work on the Dominion property is anticipated to commence in late September and continue through the remainder of the 2017 northern field season. The alluvial mining operator is expected to make a decision regarding full-scale production, with respect to these Dominion claims, in early 2018. Metallic is currently in discussions with potential operators for production royalties agreements on additional blocks from the Company's large Australia Creek property package."

1 Yukon Geological Survey ("YGS") Yukon Placer Mining Industry Report 2010-2014

The Dominion Creek acquisition and royalty adds to Metallic Minerals' Klondike gold district holdings, which includes another 26 miles of creek & bench mining rights along the Australia Creek drainage, a major eastern tributary to the Indian River (see figure 1). Metallic previously entered into a production royalty agreement with an experienced alluvial mining operator with respect to a 2 mile portion of lower Australia Creek for a 12% royalty on all gold production. The Company is exploring the potential for additional royalty arrangements on the remaining 24 miles of at Australia Creek. Australia Creek and its benches are now recognized by Yukon Geological Survey as an eastern continuation of the highly-productive Indian River drainage, which produces nearly 50% of all placer gold in the Yukon1.

Metallic is purchasing a 100% interest in the Dominion Creek claims with no underlying royalties for an initial cash payment of $35,000 and a final cash payment of $45,000 on December 31st 2017.

About Metallic Minerals Corp.

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth stage exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade silver and gold in the Yukon within underexplored districts proven to produce top-tier assets. Our objective is to create value through a disciplined, systematic approach to exploration, reducing investment risk and maximizing probability of long-term success. Our core Keno Silver Project is located in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, a region which has produced over 200 million ounces of silver and currently hosts one of the world's highest-grade silver resources. The Company's McKay Hill project northeast of Keno Hill is a high-grade historic silver-gold producer. Metallic Minerals is also building a portfolio of gold royalties in the historic Klondike gold district. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success, including large scale development, permitting and project financing.

Qualified Person

Scott Petsel, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration and an employee of Metallic Minerals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Petsel has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release and approves the disclosure contained herein. Mr. Petsel has reviewed the results of the sampling program and confirmed that all procedures, protocols and methodologies used in the drill program conform to industry standards.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, historic production, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting time lines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, and future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Metallic Minerals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the companies with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration and development of mines is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Metallic Minerals and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

