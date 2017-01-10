Metallic Minerals Corp. Appoints Gregor Hamilton to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSX VENTURE:MMG)(OTC PINK:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gregor Hamilton to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Hamilton has more than 20 years of mining sector experience both as an investment banker and geologist. His broad industry expertise includes transaction structuring and the sourcing of debt and equity funding from public and private groups for mining companies, corporate strategy and M&A. Mr. Hamilton was involved in the corporate restructuring and recapitalization of Metallic Minerals in 2016 and advised on the new strategic plan.

Mr. Hamilton began his career in mineral exploration in South America and later worked for over eleven years in investment banking in London and Sydney, specializing in structured finance and M&A. A successful entrepreneur, Mr. Hamilton has held senior executive and independent director positions in public and private resource companies and has co-founded and/or managed successful enterprises in Canada and South America in mining and other sectors including technology and agribusiness.

Mr. Hamilton has a BSc in Geology from the University of Edinburgh and an MSc in Mineral Project Appraisal from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College.

With the appointment of Mr. Hamilton to the Board of Directors, Mr. Derrick Strickland is stepping down from the board. The Company thanks Mr. Strickland for his service and valuable contributions during his tenure.

Metallic Minerals would also like to congratulate Susan Craig, Executive Vice President, on her recent Gold Pan Award from the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) for exceptional meritorious service to the mineral exploration community. As noted in the official announcement, "Susan has more than a decade of experience supporting AME. She served as co-chair of the Mineral Exploration Roundup committee in 2009 and 2010, and was chair in 2011, when attendance at AME's Roundup conference first exceeded 7,000 participants. In 2004, she joined the First Nations & Community Relations Committee, and to this day serves on its successor, the Aboriginal Relations Committee. Susan has served on AME's Board of Directors from 2005 to 2008, and since 2014. She was a co-recipient of the inaugural 2007 Robert R. Hedley Award for Excellence in Social and Environmental Responsibility. Outside of AME, Susan has been Chair of the Yukon Minerals Advisory Group and is a director of the Yukon Chamber of Mines."

Mr. Greg Johnson, CEO and Chairman, further stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Gregor Hamilton to serve on the Metallic Minerals Board of Directors and look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we advance our silver-focused exploration assets in the Yukon Territory. Mr. Hamilton's capital markets expertise and contact network within the financial and mining sectors will contribute to the existing key strengths within the board and management team. We would also like to congratulate Susan Craig, for her acknowledgement award from the Association for Mineral Exploration for her significant contributions to the industry."

