Metallis Expands Advisory Council

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Metallis Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:MTS) (the "Company" or "Metallis Resources") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Jeff Kyba and Mr. Stephen Wetherup to the Company's Advisory Council, to provide strategic guidance and insight to assist the Company's exploration of its 100% owned Kirkham Property, located in the Golden Triangle in Northwestern British Columbia.

JEFF KYBA

Jeff Kyba, P.Geo., has been directly involved in the mineral exploration industry since 2004 and held various positions with junior and mid-tier exploration companies and the provincial government. Most recently he spent the past five years as the Regional Geologist for the BC Ministry of Mines responsible for monitoring mineral exploration and mining activity in northwest BC. Prior to 2011, Mr. Kyba worked as an exploration project geologist with Ivanhoe Australia, Hard Creek Nickel Corp. and as a Senior regional mapping assistant with the BC Geological Survey. Mr. Kyba is acknowledged for recognizing the relationship between copper/gold deposits in northwestern BC and the contact between the Triassic-age Stuhini Group and the Jurassic - age Hazelton Group. This marker infamously named "Red Line" has been traced over a 10 km strike-length on Metallis' Kirkham Property and is spatially related to the mineralized Hawlison Porphyry, the tabular King Geophysical Target and 4 additional geophysical anomalies that mimic those associated with developed porphyry copper/gold deposits in the Golden Triangle.

STEPHEN WETHERUP

Mr. Wetherup is a structural and economic geologist with over 20 years of global exploration experience. Mr. Wetherup has worked for Fox Geological Consultants, Phelps Dodge Corporation of Canada and as a consulting geologist for numerous exploration companies including Freeport-McMoran. Mr. Wetherup is currently the Vice President - Geology with Caracle Creek International Consulting and the Vice-President of Exploration for Commander Resources Ltd. Mr. Wetherup will be leading and coordinating the Company's geological mapping activities.

Metallis President Fiore Aliperti noted: "We are extremely excited to add to an advisory team that already includes the well-respected industry analyst and commentator Lawrence Roulston. When building an advisory team it is incredibly important to seek out those industry leaders that not only offer a technical vision to the company but also add real strategic value to your senior management team. We believe we have found those required qualities and value in both Jeff and Stephen."

"In recent years only a handful of people have delivered more impact on exploration within the Golden Triangle than Jeff Kyba. Many standout companies working in the Golden Triangle today have adopted the well-publicised 'Red-Line' theory in their exploration approach. So to add one of the two individuals who presented this influential hypothesis to the industry is hugely important, especially as we plan our drilling, consider approaches to further explore our numerous targets, and bring the Kirkham property to its next phase of development," stated Metallis Resources' CEO, Fiore Aliperti.

