Metalogix Names Garth Luke Senior Vice President, Strategic Business

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Jan 31, 2017) - Metalogix™, the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms, today announced the appointment of Garth Luke to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Strategic Business. Reporting directly to CEO, Trevor Hellebuyck, Luke will lead Metalogix's strategic sales, customer success, engineering, partner business services, Microsoft Field Alliance and channels across both commercial and public sectors for North America and APAC.

"Regardless of company or title, my goal has always been to stay close to the customer -- directly and/or in close alignment with channel partners. Consistently, IT management to the C-suite have shared their vision for an on-premises, hybrid and cloud world -- getting their users and content onto the best platform for the job, and then managing it all," commented Luke. "Having worked in this industry directly for some time, I see what works and what doesn't. What solves business problems and provides the greatest ROI, and what eats budget and under-delivers." He continued, "With the largest installed base in the world -- the majority of whom are return customers, Metalogix products are proven. Moreover, it leads the market in innovation with a continuous stream of new solutions designed to address real-world challenges. Add to that, the stellar Metalogix team I will be joining, and the tightly aligned relationships already in place with leaders such as Microsoft, and you can see why coming to Metalogix was a no-brainer."

"There are few that can boast Garth's experience, expertise and track-record," said Hellebuyck. "He is an important addition to our executive management team, as we continue to lead the way in accelerating our customers' journey to the Microsoft cloud, while at the same time enabling them to regain and retain control of the exponentially growing list of disparate cloud platforms."

Luke brings over two decades of experience in sales management, channel, alliances and business development to Metalogix, having served in senior executive management roles in the USA, EMEA and APAC. Prior to joining Metalogix, Luke served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for RecordPoint and also spent eight years with AvePoint at times managing operations in EMEA, Australia and the USA, rising from Microsoft Alliance / EPG Manager to the role of Corporate Vice President, North America. While at AvePoint, Luke led teams responsible for sales and marketing, engineering, channel, alliances, OEM and Business Development. Prior to AvePoint, Luke held engineering and marketing positions with industry leaders including Microsoft, Siemens and Dimension Data.

Metalogix is the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms. Over 20,000 clients trust Metalogix to optimize the availability, performance and security of their content across the collaboration lifecycle. For more information, please visit us at www.metalogix.com or call us at +1 202.609.9100.

