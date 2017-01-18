Metalogix Wins Redmond Channel Partner Reader's Choice Award: Best IT Products and Services of 2016

Recognized for Offering SharePoint Professionals and Channel Solutions Providers the Most Comprehensive Solutions for Optimizing, Simplifying and Protecting Microsoft Environments

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Metalogix, the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms, today announced it has won a Redmond Channel Partner (RCP) Reader's Choice Award: Best IT Products and Services of 2016, taking the Silver Award in the SharePoint Tool category.

"The RCP Reader's Choice Awards cover 23 categories, reflecting all the elements critical to a Microsoft partner's business -- from software and hardware to cloud services and vendor programs. A survey was open to readers, giving them the opportunity to designate what they viewed as the very best on the market, in each category," said Scott Bekker, Editor in Chief, Redmond Channel Partner. "We congratulate Metalogix, together with the other winners, for being recognized by the RCP readers -- the Microsoft channel, who contend with a unique set of technical, business and even political issues, and whose recognition and respect speaks volumes."

"Metalogix is dedicated to not just meeting, but exceeding the requirements of the Microsoft channel, continuously enhancing our solutions to meet today and tomorrow's business and IT challenges," said Mike Lees, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Metalogix. "We are extremely honored to have been singled-out for a SharePoint Tool award by the Redmond Channel Partner readers."

As a Microsoft Gold partner for over five years, Metalogix offers SharePoint professionals and channel solutions providers around the world the most comprehensive end-to-end solution suite for optimizing, simplifying and protecting Microsoft environments. Its SharePoint solutions includes:

Content Matrix - the industry's most powerful SharePoint and Office 365 migration solution

ControlPoint - security, permissions and administration for SharePoint

Sensitive Content Manager - next generation data loss prevention system for SharePoint

StoragePoint - performance and storage optimization for SharePoint content databases

Replicator - synchronization of content across multiple SharePoint farms

SharePoint Backup - comprehensive SharePoint backup and restore solution

Diagnostic Manager - SharePoint and SQL Server health and performance monitor and manage solution

About Redmond Channel Partner

1105 Media's Redmond Channel Partner is designed to make Microsoft partners more successful. Redmond Channel Partner is an independent advocate for these readers, and is the only publication offering them advice on how to expand their businesses, develop fruitful partnerships, build a services-oriented business, work more closely with Microsoft, develop and market unique areas of expertise and satisfy customers. For further information, please visit: https://rcpmag.com/Home.aspx.

About Metalogix

Metalogix the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms. Over 20,000 clients trust Metalogix to optimize the availability, performance, and security of their content across the collaboration lifecycle. For more information, please visit: www.metalogix.com or call: +1 202.609.9100.

Metalogix is a registered trademark of Metalogix, Inc. All other trademarks used are the property of the respective trademark owners.