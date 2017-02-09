Metalogix's Microsoft MVP, Adam Levithan, Featured Presenter at aOS Canadian Tour 2017 - To Present: "Rolling Out OneDrive Successfully"

February's Lineup of Metalogix Webinars to Discuss Microsoft Office 365 Best Practices and SharePoint Governance

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Metalogix, the market-leading provider of solutions to move, manage and protect content within enterprise collaboration platforms, today announced its February line-up of Events and Live Webinars, including Metalogix Director of Product Management and Microsoft MVP, Adam Levithan's featured presentations at the aOS Canadian Tour 2017.

Metalogix February Events:

Event: aOS Canadian Tour 2017

When: February 6-10

Where: Quebec, Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto

Why Attend: The aOS Canadian Tour is a free event aimed at both technical and non technical audiences but with a focus on the business challenges and the value Microsoft Azure, Office 365 or SharePoint can bring to an organization. The event's main objective is to share expert experiences and expertise with people trying to make their organization more productive and efficient by using these technologies.

Don't Miss: "Rolling Out OneDrive Successfully," presented by Adam Levithan, Director, Product Management, Metalogix and Microsoft MVP (February 10, 11:00 - 11:50 a.m., Microsoft Canada Head Office, Ontario, Kwizcom Room)

Register Here: http://canada.aos.community/

Webinar: What did you just buy? Peeling the layers to understand Office 365

When: February 9 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Why Attend: For a very low yearly price per user you've just purchased, or are looking at, an entire ecosystem of features within Microsoft Office 365. As soon as you think you understand what's included (Exchange, Skype, OneDrive for Business, SharePoint) more apps arrive. With apps come a great list of questions from your end-users. Why are you making me change? Why can't I just use Word like I used to? What are all these tiles? Whether you're an executive, administrator or power-user, we'll pull back the layers to understand not only the technical features within Office 365, but the value they bring.

Register Here: http://pages.metalogix.com/170209-webinar-whats-in-o365.html

Webinar: Security, Compliance and Kickstarting Your SharePoint Governance Roadmap

When: February 15 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Why Attend: Microsoft SharePoint has the power to transform workforce collaboration, but it also has the power to destroy collaboration. Without proper governance, SharePoint can open up an organization to a host of security, privacy and compliance risks, including sensitive content exposure, compliance penalties and data breaches. Join this live webinar to learn SharePoint governance, security and compliance best practices to help you kickstart your information governance plan.

Register Here: http://pages.metalogix.com/170215_Global_CPSecurityComplianceandkickstartingyourSP_LandingPage.html

