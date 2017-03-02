Metals Creek Resources Corp. Reports the Commencement of Mobilizing A Diamond Drill to the Ogden Gold Project Timmins, Ontario

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE:MEK) (the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has commenced mobilizing a diamond drill rig to the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins Ontario.

The Ogden claims cover eight kilometers of strike length of the Porcupine-Destor Fault between Goldcorp's 16.5 million oz Dome Mine and Tahoe Resources West Timmins Mine. The Property is held under a joint venture in which Metals Creek owns 50%, and Goldcorp Canada Ltd. ("Goldcorp") owns 50% (as manager and on behalf of the Porcupine Joint Venture, a joint venture between Goldcorp Inc. and Goldcorp Canada Ltd.) with MEK being the operator of the project.

In a News Release dated 11 January, 2017, The Company announced results from the previous drill program which consisted of six holes (2382 meters) and was successful in further defining the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) and host stratigraphy. Results from the first hole, TOG-16-47, was outlined in a release dated Nov 15, 2016 and included an intersection of 5.73 g/t (grammes per tonne) gold over 8.2m (meters). Highlights from the 11 January 2017 press release included an intersection of 4.39 g/t over 12.45m from hole TOG-16-48.

This drill program will consist of 4 holes targeting Thomas Ogden (TOG), Thomas Ogden West as well as an untested Induced Polarization (IP) ground geophysical anomaly 1 kilometer west of TOG. This untested IP anomaly is interpreted to be on the main host stratigraphy.

The Company also welcomes David Jones to its Advisory board. David have been involved in publically traded and private investments for the past 25 years, with a primary focus on finance, stock distribution and investor awareness programs for junior exploration companies. The majority of the projects that he has worked on are gold or precious metals based in North America. David has also financed oil and gas exploration and development, biomedical/alternative medicine, technology start-ups, and a cellulose to ethanol technology project.

In late 2011, He became the Business Development Officer for Foraco Canada, the third largest drilling services company in the world (www.foraco.com). In October 2015, he became the Business Development Officer for Drillco Mining and Exploration (www.DrillcoMining.ca).

In conjunction to this the corporation has set 100,000 stock options at a deem price of $0.10 and will vest according to the company's stock option plan.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Company and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. The Company has also recently entered into a JV with Benton Resources on Metals Creeks Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland. Metals Creek has also made a new gold/silver discovery in the "White Gold District" on the Squid East project in the Yukon and is also engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

