Metanor Reports Operational Results for the Quarter Ended March 31st 2017

VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Metanor Resources Inc. ("Metanor") (TSX VENTURE:MTO) is pleased to report on its operational results for the quarter ended March 31st 2017 (Q3 2017).

Q3 2017 Highlights

Gold production of 9,442 ounces during the quarter;

Gold sales of 10,881 ounces during the quarter;

Gold production of 27,604 ounces year to date;

Gold sales of 29,204 ounces year to date.

Q3 2017 Operating results

Operating results Quarter ended March 31st 2017 Quarter ended December 31st 2016 Quarter ended September 30th 2016 Quarter ended June 30th 2016 Quarter ended March 31st 2016 Tonnes milled 61,101 61,790 62,974 61,002 60,727 Feed grade (g/t) 5.0 5.1 4.3 4.5 4.9 Mill recovery rate 96.4 % 96.5 % 96.0 % 96.1 % 96.3 % Ounces produced 9,442 9,764 8,399 8,502 9,114 Ounces sold 10,881 10,431 7,893 9,887 8,730

Outlook for the coming quarters

Metanor revised its objective to produce between 33,000 and 36,000 ounces of gold during this current year. The ore extraction below level 14 in the main vein will continue in the upcoming quarters. Also, the main vein below level 14 is open at depth. The underground drilling program will continue during the coming months to discover additional ounces of gold.

For the Barry property, Metanor will continue the drilling within the area of the Barry open pit to increase its mineral resources. Additionally, Metanor is increasing the drilling in the Barry camp from one to three drill rigs. The objectives are to extend the mineralisation in all directions within the pit shell, drill the higher grade shear extensions near the pit, and drill the other promising sectors in the Barry camp.

