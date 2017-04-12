Metanor Resources Inc.: Common Share Consolidation

VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Metanor Resources Inc. ("Metanor" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:MTO) is pleased to announce that the consolidation of its common shares on the basis of 1 post-consolidation common share for every 10 pre-consolidation common shares held (10:1) will be effective at commencement of trading Thursday April 13th 2017.

There are currently 628,169,465 common shares issued and outstanding. Pursuant to the consolidation, there will be approximately 62,816,947 common shares issued and outstanding (new CUSIP 59138Q822). No fractional shares will be issued and all numbers will be rounded to the nearest whole number.

Registered shareholders who hold a physical certificate representing their shares must surrender their certificate to the Corporation's registrar, Computershare Investor Services Inc. to obtain a new post-consolidation share certificate. The certificate must be accompanied by the Letter of Transmittal which contains procedural instructions and was sent to shareholders prior to the Special Meeting held March 20, 2017. Shareholders can request a copy of the Letter of Transmittal by contacting Computershare Investor Services Inc. at (800) 564-6253 or by email at corporateactions@computershare.com.

No action is required from shareholders who have their shares registered in their broker or other depository's name.

All convertible securities issued by the Corporation will be adjusted in accordance with the (10:1) ratio, in quantity and in price, on the effective date. Holders of warrant certificates can have their certificates exchanged by forwarding it to: Metanor Resources Inc., Att: Corporate Secretary, 2872, Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val-d'Or, QC J9P 0B9. The registers kept at the offices of the Corporation shall reflect such consolidation and shall be deemed to be exact.

