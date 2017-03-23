Metaswitch Accession Continues Its Ascent, Further Enhancing UC&C Scalability, Cost Efficiency and User Experience

Webinar hosting, new room size options and COTS audio/video deployment widen the market for leading Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) platform

LOS ALTOS, CA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Cloud native communications software leader Metaswitch today announced several enhancements to its Accession Unified Communications platform that continue to help operators easily scale and efficiently offer unified communications and collaboration services, while further enhancing the end-user experience. New features include the ability to host webinars with as many as 10,000 attendees, the availability of room sizes ranging from four to 200 participants and the ability to deploy Accession in combination with COTS audio/video equipment to create high-quality conferencing experiences.

"Accession's new features let us address a broad set of business customers and give us the ability to offer each one exactly what they need, especially across multiple locations," said Matt Siemens, executive vice president sales and marketing for Metaswitch customer SoTel Systems. "Having all of this functionality in a single platform, and being able to deploy off-the-shelf cameras, microphones and other equipment to support it, is a real game-changer for us and our reseller partners and offers real business benefits to our end-user customers."

Metaswitch Accession UC brings together multiple communications capabilities, including telephony, unified messaging, instant messaging, presence, video conferencing and collaboration, using a unified interface that is accessible from desktop and mobile devices. Deploying Accession as the basis of their own offerings helps providers increase ARPU and reduce churn by providing advanced, differentiated services for organizations ranging from small businesses to large enterprises.

New features include:

Webinar hosting - Users can now host webinars with as many as 10,000 participants with comprehensive registration, chat, polling, Q&A and reporting capabilities.

Scalable room sizes - Previously available as a 50-person room, users can now choose four-person or 200-person rooms, scaling up or down in alignment with group needs and budgetary requirements.

Accession Rooms - Metaswitch provides an extensive list of certified equipment that users can purchase anywhere and use to deploy a low-cost, yet immersive, high-quality conferencing experience.

"Increasing enterprise demand and increasing competition requires that service providers continuously advance their service portfolio in order to retain existing customers and attract new ones," said John Tucker, vice president of product management at Metaswitch. "Accession provides the scalability and flexibility they need to meet their own revenue goals and exceed their customers' collaboration expectations."

For more information, go here, or visit Metaswitch in booth 1139 at Enterprise Connect Orlando, March 27-30, 2017.

About Metaswitch

Metaswitch is the world's leading cloud native communications software company. The company develops commercial and open-source software solutions that are constructively disrupting the way that service providers build, scale, innovate and account for communication services. By working with Metaswitch, visionary service providers are realizing the full economic, operational and technology benefits of becoming cloud-based and software-centric. Metaswitch's award-winning solutions are powering more than 1,000 service providers in today's global, ultra-competitive and rapidly changing communications marketplace. For more information, please visit www.metaswitch.com.

