Metaswitch Acquires OpenCloud to Further Accelerate Mobile Virtualization

Cloud native communications software leader adds open mobile TAS and service creation environment; offers complete, virtualized mobile solutions for 3G, 4G LTE and beyond

LOS ALTOS, CA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Cloud native communications software leader Metaswitch today announced the acquisition of OpenCloud, recognized experts in mobile service enablement. Currently in use by more than 60 operators worldwide, OpenCloud products transform the real-time communications service layer to create innovative revenue-generating services and migrate traditional IN-based mobile voice services to IMS. This acquisition enables Metaswitch to offer global service providers a pure-play software VoLTE solution, adding the market-leading Rhino Telecom Application Server (TAS) to its Clearwater IMS Core and Perimeta SBC.

"The acquisition of OpenCloud is a key part of our portfolio expansion strategy to fully serve both mobile and converged network operators," said Metaswitch CEO Martin Lund. "Global operators have long looked to Metaswitch for innovative communication solutions and we are now perfectly placed to ensure the rapid deployment of VoLTE today, and to quickly deliver differentiated services on the path to 5G."

"Metaswitch is the ideal strategic and cultural fit for OpenCloud and our customers," added OpenCloud CEO Ian Clarke. "Both companies have outstanding engineering teams, a commitment to continued leadership in virtualized network functions, proven mobile service solutions and a dedication to advancing the cause of our mobile customers, worldwide."

The VoLTE market is experiencing a period of rapid growth, with subscribers estimated to have exceeded 310 million at the end of 2016 and predicted to exceed 1 billion by the end of 2020, according to a recent report from IHS Markit (1). IHS Markit also forecasts growth of the NFV MANO and VNF market at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42 percent -- from $2.2 billion in 2015 to $12.4 billion in 2020. (2). Given the above figures, Metaswitch is confident that cloud native communications software is one of the keys to unlocking the benefits (lower capex and opex, agility, rapid innovation) promised by NFV.

Unlike traditional communication network equipment, the Rhino TAS is an open platform for extension and development by its network operator customers and their developer partners through an extensive set of APIs and SDKs, available from partners through RhinoMarket. This enables them to have more control of the direction, speed and cost of their network and service evolution than they do when working with other vendors. The combination of openly-programmable pure software products enables visionary service providers to deliver real-time communication services across all generations of wireline, mobile, converged and MVNO networks.

"Carrier transitions from legacy networks to VoLTE are greatly facilitated by vendors that can streamline procurement, deployment, interworking, management and support," said Stéphane Téral, senior research director, Mobile Infrastructure and Carrier Economics, IHS Markit. "Metaswitch's acquisition of OpenCloud not only accelerates mobile service virtualization, but also cements them as a strategic supplier to mobile operators that are considering deploying VoLTE, and innovating beyond."

