Metatron ($MRNJ) Lights Up 4/20 With Marijuana App Release

DOVER, DE--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Metatron ( OTC PINK : MRNJ), a pioneer of releasing Marijuana & CBD related apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to report the release of the new and improved Cannaboids app and its website. Cannaboids provides information and news for consumers about medical CBD, as well as locations, ratings, and inventories of local medical dispensaries. Securing both the website and application, allows users of all ages to have multiple vantage points of achieving success at locating the correct dispensaries, news, & cannabis medical professionals in their area.

One of the key updates to note, was the addition of a rate charge for dispensaries using Cannaboids' services. Rates will start at $200 per month, and climb as high as $1000, depending on how extensive their listing is. Metatron wanted to ensure a healthy and sustainable revenue generation was created for their subsidiary Cannaboids. This same market strategy is how WeedMaps was able to generate $400,000 monthly.

The company has received several inquiries about the purchase of their reverse spilt proof Series B shares. As a convenience, a link to the Series B CEO letter is provided below.

http://www.metatronstock.com

In recent news, the US neighboring country Canada has announced legislation to legalize Marijuana. Possession of small amounts of marijuana will be legal throughout the country on July 1, 2018, if the legislation passes. To note, 63 million Americans now live in states where it's legal to even grow cannabis. With Canada announcing its plan to legalize marijuana by 2018, the projected market value of cannabis will only continue to increase. The Cannabis market is on the uptrend of liquidity as more states and countries begun to acquire this resource. Metatron is eager to secure success for their company and its shareholders, and the Cannabis market is that avenue.

As of Mar 21, 2017, the company had 75,371,558 issued and 8,846,557 restricted shares.

The Company has experience in developing over 2000+ mobile applications for top tier clients in the past years with over $3.6 million in sales and millions in downloads.

People interested, can view and download our current live apps focused on health and wellness, cannabis, and message encryption by visiting the app stores below. We plan to update these apps in our upcoming relaunch, and will be adding a more to our list.

Apps:

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/i-mobilize-inc./id325075390

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Metatron+Inc

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/metatroninc

Twitter: http://twitter.com/metatroninc

News: http://metatroninc.com/blog

