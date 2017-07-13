Metatron To Enter The Fight Against Opioid Addiction And Updates Its Cannabis Online and Mobile App Storefront

DOVER, DE--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - Metatron ( OTC PINK : MRNJ), an emerging pioneer of releasing Marijuana & CBD-related apps on iTunes and Google Play, is pleased to announce it has updated its product information to include a description of these products on its online storefront at http://www.cannaboids.com. The app is currently available on iTunes and Google Play.

Metatron also is planning an all-out assault in the fight against opioid addiction by joining other Medical Marijuana Companies in this battle. Metatron is currently seeking all possible methods and products to add to its inventory so that addicted people can have access to alternative pain relief sources.

"Legal Marijuana and Medical Marijuana is being accepted as an alternative natural based medicine to fight pain and many other related diseases and illnesses already in many states and ballots are in several more seeking either legalization for recreational use or Medical Marijuana usage. We at Metatron believe this endeavor will increase shareholder value as we increase our potential market segment reach by adding Cannabis based CBD and THC medications where allowable by law," stated CEO Joe Riehl. More updates on the progress of this undertaking will be shared as events develop.

According to ArcView Research and Forbes, the Californian cannabis market alone is expected to reach $2.3B by 2020, and nationally increase 700% over the same time period.

The company is also pleased to announce a formal offer to Buzzlink, a cannabis e-commerce platform for dispensaries and consumers. Buzzlink.com will be financed partially by the issuance of preferred B series shares. For more information please visit http://metatroninc.com/series-b/.

Metatron approved investors can acquire Series B shares in blocks of various sizes. The first round investors will receive the highest discount. Series B shares can be redeemed through the Company, are immune to reverse splits, and will convert at 1 B share to 50,000 common shares, details at http://metatroninc.com/series-b/

Metatron is partnering up with Nutraceutical and Skin Care company Kyani who have generated over $250,000,000 in sales worldwide. We are also offering distributor positions for a limited time.

"These products are the best I have ever used and the business opportunity is amazing. I have seen many lives changed physically and financially for the better, highly recommended." - CEO Joe Riehl.

Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, to differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's need for additional financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of shareholders, the company's status as a small company with a limited operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. Metatron does not grow, sell or distribute any substances that violate United States Law or the Controlled Substances Act.