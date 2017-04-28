Methanex Reports on Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

April 28, 2017 13:15 ET
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX)(NASDAQ:MEOH) announced, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting held on April 27, 2017 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
A total of 73,912,726 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 82.27% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
Shareholders also voted 96.18% in favour of the advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation and 95.24% in favour of amending the Company's Stock Option Plan, both as disclosed in the Information Circular dated March 3, 2017.
Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets.
Sandra DaycockDirector, Investor RelationsMethanex Corporation604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1 800 661 8851www.methanex.com
