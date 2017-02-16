Methode Electronics to Announce Third-Quarter Fiscal 2017 Results on Thursday, March 2, 2017

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - Methode Electronics, Inc. ( NYSE : MEI), a global designer and manufacturer of electro-mechanical devices, will release its third-quarter Fiscal 2017 results for the period ended January 28, 2017, on Thursday, March 2, 2017, before the market opens.

Following the release, the Company will conduct a conference call and Webcast to review financial and operational highlights led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Donald W. Duda, and Chief Financial Officer, John Hrudicka, at 10:00 a.m. Central time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9210 (domestic) or (201) 689-8049 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A simultaneous Webcast can be accessed through the Company's Web site, www.methode.com, by selecting the Investor Relations page, and then clicking on the "Webcast" icon.

A replay of the conference call, as well as an MP3 download, will be available shortly after the call through April 2 by dialing (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international) and providing Conference ID number 10241. On the Internet, a replay will be available for 30 days through the Company's Web site, www.methode.com, by selecting the Investor Relations page and then clicking on the "Webcast" icon.