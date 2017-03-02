Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2017 Third-Quarter Sales and Earnings

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Methode Electronics, Inc. ( NYSE : MEI), a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, announced financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of Fiscal 2017 ended January 28, 2017.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2017

Methode's third-quarter Fiscal 2017 net sales increased $11.0 million, or 6.0 percent, to $195.6 million from $184.6 million in the same quarter of Fiscal 2016. Year over year, currency rate fluctuations decreased net sales $1.8 million.

Net income increased $6.5 million to $23.7 million, or $0.63 per share, in the third quarter of Fiscal 2017 from $17.2 million, or $0.45 per share, in the same period of Fiscal 2016.

Year over year, Fiscal 2017 third-quarter net income benefitted from:

higher sales in the Automotive and Power Products segments;

a favorable currency impact on material and labor expense;

lower legal and other professional fees of $1.5 million;

an international government grant of $1.5 million; and

lower travel and other selling expense of $0.3 million.

Year over year, Fiscal 2017 third-quarter net income was negatively affected by:

lower sales volumes and unfavorable sales mix of data solutions products in the Interface segment;

unfavorable commodity pricing of raw materials; and

increased income tax expense of $1.1 million.

Consolidated gross margins as a percentage of sales increased to 27.3 percent in the Fiscal 2017 third quarter from 25.8 percent in the Fiscal 2016 period. Gross margins improved primarily as a result of a favorable currency impact on material and labor expense, partially offset with unfavorable commodity pricing of raw materials as well as lower sales volumes and an unfavorable sales mix of data solutions products in the Interface segment.

Selling and administrative expense as a percentage of sales decreased to 12.4 percent for the Fiscal 2017 third quarter compared to 14.1 percent in the same period last year. Selling and administrative expense decreased $1.8 million, or 6.9 percent, to $24.3 million in the Fiscal 2017 third quarter compared to $26.1 million in the prior-year third quarter due primarily to lower legal and other professional fees, as well as decreased travel and other selling expenses.

In the Fiscal 2017 third quarter, income tax expense increased $1.1 million to $6.6 million compared to $5.5 million in the Fiscal 2016 third quarter. The Company's effective tax rate decreased to 21.8 percent in the Fiscal 2017 period from 24.2 percent in the previous third quarter.

Segment Comparisons

Comparing the Automotive segment's Fiscal 2017 third quarter to the same period of Fiscal 2016,

Net sales increased 8.6 percent, or $11.9 million, attributable to:

-- a 15.3 percent sales improvement in North America due to higher General Motors' center console (including production of new platforms) and transmission lead frame assembly product volumes, partially offset with lower Ford center console product volume and pricing concessions; and

-- a 3.4 percent sales increase in Asia due to improved transmission lead frame assembly and interior light and switch assembly product volumes, partially offset by decreased brake switch assembly and steering angle sensor product volumes; partially offset by

-- a 0.8 percent sales decline in Europe due to unfavorable currency rate fluctuations and lower sales volumes of ignition switch products, partially offset by higher integrated center panel and steering wheel switch product volumes.



Income from operations increased 28.6 percent as the result of increased sales, a favorable currency impact on material and labor expense as well as lower travel and general administrative expense, partially offset by unfavorable commodity pricing of raw materials.



Comparing the Interface segment's Fiscal 2017 third quarter to the same period of Fiscal 2016,

Net sales decreased 14.4 percent, or $5.0 million, attributable to:

-- a 15.7 percent sales decline in North America driven by lower data solutions, radio remote control and appliance product volumes; and

-- an 11.3 percent sales decrease in Europe as the result of lower radio remote control and data solutions product volumes; and

-- Sales in Asia were flat.

Income from operations increased 160.0 percent as the result of a favorable currency impact on material and labor expense and lower overall general and administrative expense partially offset by lower sales.



Comparing the Power Products segment's Fiscal 2017 third quarter to the same period of Fiscal 2016,

Net sales increased 36.3 percent, or $4.1 million, attributable to:

-- a 46.2 percent sales improvement in Europe driven by higher bypass switch product volume; and

-- a 39.3 percent sales increase in Asia due to improved PowerRail ® and other busbar product volumes; and

-- a 29.5 percent sales increase in North America as the result of higher PowerRail ® and other busbar product volumes.

Income from operations improved 166.7 percent as the result of increased sales and a favorable currency impact on material and labor expense, partially offset by unfavorable commodity pricing of raw materials.



First Nine Months Fiscal 2017

Methode's first nine-month Fiscal 2017 net sales increased $0.4 million, or 0.1 percent, to $596.7 million from $596.3 million in the same period of Fiscal 2016. Year over year, currency rate fluctuations decreased net sales $3.2 million.

Net income increased $7.7 million to $69.7 million, or $1.86 per share, in the first nine months of Fiscal 2017 from $62.0 million, or $1.60 per share, in the same period of Fiscal 2016.

Year over year, first nine-month Fiscal 2017 net income benefitted from:

higher sales in the Automotive and Power Products segments;

favorable commodity pricing of raw materials and a favorable currency impact on material and labor expense;

an international government grant of $3.0 million;

lower travel expense of $1.5 million;

commodity pricing adjustments in the Automotive segment of $1.0 million;

one-time reversal of accruals related to customer commercial issues in the Automotive segment of $1.0 million;

absence of costs associated with the move of manufacturing from the Philippines to Egypt in the Fiscal 2016 first quarter of $1.0 million;

lower selling expense of $0.8 million;

decreased income tax expense of $0.3 million; and

overhead cost reductions in the Power Products segment.

Year over year, first nine-month Fiscal 2017 net income was negatively affected by:

lower sales volumes and unfavorable sales mix of data solutions products in the Interface segment;

higher stock award amortization expense of $5.0 million;

increased legal and other professional fees of $1.8 million; and

the absence of a tariff refund of $1.3 million.

Consolidated gross margins as a percentage of sales increased to 27.3 percent in the Fiscal 2017 first nine months from 25.5 percent in the Fiscal 2016 period. Gross margins improved primarily as a result of commodity pricing adjustments and the one-time reversal of accruals related to customer commercial issues in the Automotive segment, favorable commodity pricing of raw materials and a favorable currency impact on material and labor expense, the absence of costs associated with the move of manufacturing from the Philippines to Egypt, as well as overhead cost reductions in the Power Products segment.

Selling and administrative expense as a percentage of sales increased to 13.1 percent for the Fiscal 2017 first nine months compared to 12.4 percent in the same period last year. Selling and administrative expense increased $4.5 million, or 6.1 percent, to $78.2 million in the Fiscal 2017 first nine months compared to $73.7 million in the prior-year period due primarily to higher stock award amortization expense as well as increased legal and professional fees, partially offset by lower travel and selling expense.

In the Fiscal 2017 first nine months, income tax expense decreased $0.3 million to $18.3 million compared to $18.6 million in the Fiscal 2016 first nine months. The Company's effective tax rate decreased to 20.8 percent in the Fiscal 2017 period from 23.1 percent in the previous period.

Segment Comparisons

Comparing the Automotive segment's Fiscal 2017 first nine months to the same period of Fiscal 2016,

Net sales increased 1.9 percent, or $8.8 million, attributable to:

-- a 6.8 percent sales improvement in North America due to higher General Motors' center console (including production of new platforms) and transmission lead frame assembly product volumes, partially offset by lower Ford center console product volume and pricing concessions; partially offset by

-- a 0.4 percent sales decrease in Asia due to reduced steering angle sensor product volumes, partially offset by higher transmission lead frame assembly, interior light and switch assembly and brake switch product volumes; and

-- a 6.9 percent sales decline in Europe due to lower sales volumes of ignition switch products, decreased customer funded tooling and design and development services, partially offset by higher integrated center panel, and steering wheel switch product volumes.

Income from operations increased 11.5 percent as the result of higher sales, commodity pricing adjustments and the one-time reversal of accruals related to customer commercial issues, favorable commodity pricing of raw materials and a favorable currency impact on material and labor expense, as well as lower travel and bonus expense, partially offset by higher stock award amortization expense.



Comparing the Interface segment's Fiscal 2017 first nine months to the same period of Fiscal 2016,

Net sales decreased 9.0 percent, or $9.4 million, attributable to:

-- a 10.9 percent sales decline in North America driven by lower data solutions and appliance product volumes; and

-- a 4.6 percent sales reduction in Europe due to reduced radio remote control and data solutions product volumes; partially offset by

-- a 20.8 percent sales improvement in Asia due to higher legacy product volume.

Income from operations decreased to approximately break-even as the result of lower sales and higher legal fees, partially offset by favorable commodity pricing of raw materials and a favorable currency impact on material and labor expense, as well as lower travel and advertising expense.



Comparing the Power Products segment's Fiscal 2017 first nine months to the same period of Fiscal 2016,

Net sales increased 2.0 percent, or $0.8 million, attributable to:

-- a 24.5 percent sales increase in Asia due to higher PowerRail ® and other busbar product volumes, partially offset by

-- an 8.5 percent sales decline in Europe driven by lower bypass switch product volume partially offset by higher busbar product volume; and

-- a 12.2 percent sales decrease in North America as the result of lower busbar product volumes.

Income from operations improved 63.8 percent as the result of higher sales, overhead cost reductions and a favorable currency impact on material and labor expense partially offset by higher bonus expense.

Guidance

Methode revised its Fiscal 2017 guidance for sales in the range of $810 million to $820 million from a range of $820 million to $845 million due to prolonged weakness in its data solutions group, slower than anticipated customer product launch of its 10Gig copper transceiver and lower than anticipated revenues in its European Automotive segment. The Company revised guidance for income from operations in the range of $115 to $120 million from $102 million to $117 million and earnings per share in the range of $2.45 to $2.54 from $2.30 to $2.45.

The guidance ranges are based upon management's expectations regarding a variety of factors and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the following:

the price of commodities, including copper and resins;

currency exchange effect of the operations of foreign businesses;

the sales volumes and timing thereof for certain makes and models of pickup trucks, sports utility vehicles and passenger cars;

the uncertainty of the European economy;

an effective tax rate in the low- to mid-twenty percent range with no significant changes in tax valuation allowances, tax credit movement or enacted tax laws.

the effect on earnings per share of the repurchase of shares in Fiscal 2017;

sales mix within the markets served;



continued ability to realize manufacturing efficiencies;

no significant supplier issues or manufacturing quality events;

no unusual or one-time items; and

no acquisitions or divestitures.

Management Comments

President and Chief Executive Officer Donald W. Duda said, "We are pleased with the continued strength of our North American Automotive segment, as well as the significant year-over-year improvement in our Power Products segment in the third quarter. However, we expect the deterioration in our data group, which is projected to be approximately $10 million lower in sales year over year, will continue into our Fiscal 2018."

Mr. Duda concluded, "With over 7,000 surgeries performed utilizing our Dabir Surface with no known tissue injury, we continue to expand the number of facilities evaluating our overlay. However, the adoption of Dabir as a standard in the operating room is still a lengthy process requiring involvement of all the hospital disciplines. Every data point and evaluation confirms Dabir is a product that is superior in its benefit to address the significant need for the prevention of pressure ulcers, commonly known as bed sores."

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. ( NYSE : MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, safety radio remote control, sensing and optical technologies to control and convey signals through sensors, interconnections and controls. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Interface, Power Products and Other. Our components are in the primary end markets of the automobile, computer, information processing and networking equipment, voice and data communication systems, consumer electronics, appliances, aerospace vehicles and industrial equipment industries. Further information can be found on Methode's Web site www.methode.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) ($ in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 28,

2017 January 30,

2016 January 28,

2017 January 30,

2016 Net sales $ 195.6 $ 184.6 $ 596.7 $ 596.3 Cost of products sold 142.2 137.0 433.7 444.2 Gross profit 53.4 47.6 163.0 152.1 Selling and administrative expenses 24.3 26.1 78.2 73.7 Income from operations 29.1 21.5 84.8 78.4 Interest income, net (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) (0.7 ) Other income, net (1.0 ) (1.0 ) (2.9 ) (1.5 ) Income before income taxes 30.3 22.7 88.0 80.6 Income tax expense 6.6 5.5 18.3 18.6 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. $ 23.7 $ 17.2 $ 69.7 $ 62.0 Amounts per common share attributable to Methode Electronics, Inc.: Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.45 $ 1.87 $ 1.60 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.45 $ 1.86 $ 1.60 Cash dividends: Common stock $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding: Basic 37,217,302 38,159,789 37,297,757 38,662,487 Diluted 37,470,653 38,278,231 37,477,967 38,790,624

METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in millions) As of

January 28,

2017 As of

April 30,

2016 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 268.8 $ 227.8 Accounts receivable, net 153.8 175.5 Inventories: Finished products 11.2 11.9 Work in process 9.7 9.6 Materials 41.1 44.7 62.0 66.2 Deferred income taxes -- 11.8 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14.5 14.9 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 499.1 496.2 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT 327.6 325.9 Less allowances for depreciation 239.9 232.9 87.7 93.0 GOODWILL 1.6 1.7 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 7.2 8.9 PRE-PRODUCTION COSTS 17.0 9.5 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 35.8 27.7 OTHER ASSETS 18.6 18.9 80.2 66.7 TOTAL ASSETS $ 667.0 $ 655.9 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 67.7 $ 68.2 Other current liabilities 43.5 49.7 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 111.2 117.9 LONG-TERM DEBT 37.0 57.0 OTHER LIABILITIES 2.1 2.9 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 8.8 8.0 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.50 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 38,133,925 and 38,181,985 shares issued as of January 28, 2017 and April 30, 2016, respectively 19.1 19.1 Additional paid-in capital 125.2 112.3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (32.1 ) (8.4 ) Treasury stock, 1,346,624 shares as of January 28, 2017 and April 30, 2016 (11.5 ) (11.5 ) Retained earnings 407.2 358.6 TOTAL EQUITY 507.9 470.1 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 667.0 $ 655.9