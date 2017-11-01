Methode Electronics to Present at the Baird 2017 Global Industrial Conference

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - Methode Electronics, Inc. ( NYSE : MEI), a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, will present at the Robert W. Baird & Co. Global Industrials Conference in Chicago, IL, on Thursday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m. Central time.

The Company invites you to listen to the webcast of this presentation through http://wsw.com/webcast/baird50/mei or through the Investor Relations section of the Company's Website at http://www.methode.com/about/investor-relations.html#.VKwNzyvF-So.

The webcast will be archived for 90 days at the above link.