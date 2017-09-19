MetLife Hong Kong Expands Coverage for People with Diabetes and Introduces Insurtech Solution

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - MetLife Hong Kong* announced today that it has extended the scope of its "MetLife Health-is-Wealth Medical Plan" to include people living with diabetes, and offered its customers insurtech solutions for proactive health management. For the 1 in 10 people in Hong Kong living with diabetes, finding insurance cover that provides comprehensive coverage has historically been a challenge. MetLife Hong Kong's inclusive action will make medical protection more accessible to this group of people.

Mr. Lee Wood, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Hong Kong, said, "We're delighted to make this pioneering offer to a new group of customers. It demonstrates MetLife Hong Kong's commitment to listening and responding to the needs of our customers, especially as they look to prevent or manage diseases like diabetes. As our customers' trusted advisor, we are dedicated to making universal medical protection accessible to this underserved group with innovative digital solutions to support them on their health journey."

Using a combination of examination and data insights, consumers can benefit from bespoke premium rates and gain access to an online health self-management tool, Health2Sync. Key customer benefits are:

Premium rates based on bespoke health data

Using customer insights compiled from examinations and technology, MetLife Hong Kong can apply advanced risk metrics and classification to determine appropriate premium rates. Disciplined disease management behavior and better health will result in lower premium rates, providing greater value for our customers. The plan also allows adjustment to the premium after a 2-year period for those who have successfully maintained or reduced their HbA1c level. Access to innovative insurtech solutions to manage health proactively

MetLife Hong Kong is committed to cornerstone partnerships to help deliver digital solutions to support our customers. MetLife Hong Kong is delighted to be partnering with Health2Sync, which facilitates self-disciplined health management through its app and its data analytics engine. This pioneering integration of insurtech gives customers health self-management, going beyond conventional financial assurance. Value-added service included with the product

Diabetic mellitus retinopathy is the most common cause of vision loss among diabetic patients. In order to address this need, the plan will include a free Vision Care Benefit as a value-added service for our customers. Customers will enjoy full coverage for a comprehensive eye examination in the first policy year at designated professional eyecare centers.





Mr. Hamilton Yuen, Head of Product Development of MetLife Hong Kong, said, "We know that dealing with diabetes is a life-long challenge. We are focused on making our coverage both accessible and meaningful to address customers' needs as they look to manage their health. Through integration with insurtech solutions, we can support our customers as they look to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This integrative partnership allows us to be our customers' companion on their entire health management journey. We are continuously working on improving and expanding our range of products and services for health protection, and we look forward to sharing more in the near future."

Summary highlights of MetLife Health-is-Wealth Medical Plan:

Comprehensive benefits from pre-hospitalization to post-hospitalization

Affordable premium price with comprehensive coverage

Various benefit levels to suit peoples' needs up to the age of 100

No-claim bonus available for maintaining good health

For further details about MetLife Health-is-Wealth Medical Plan, please visit: https://www.metlife.com.hk/en/healthiswealth

To learn more about Health2Sync, please visit https://www.health2sync.com.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. ( NYSE : MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

* MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited (collectively "MetLife Hong Kong") are wholly-owned subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. in Hong Kong and private companies limited by shares incorporated and registered under the applicable laws in Hong Kong. Both MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited are authorized insurers carrying long term business in Hong Kong.