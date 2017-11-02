MetLife Hong Kong Receives Five Accolades at Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2017

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Nov 2, 2017) - MetLife Hong Kong* has received five top-three finalist awards at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2017, organized by The Hong Kong Federation of Insurers. The accolades include:

Top-three Finalist Awards - Corporate

Outstanding Customer Services Award

Outstanding Integrated Marketing Strategies Award - Corporate

Outstanding New Media Marketing Strategies Award

Top-three Finalist Awards - Individual

Outstanding Agent of the Year presented to Mr. Sammy Hui

Outstanding Young Professional of the Year - Intermediary presented to Mr. Ray Iu

Mr. Lee Wood, Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Hong Kong, said, "We are honored to be recognized at the esteemed Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2017. These corporate accolades are a great encouragement and affirmation of our continuous efforts in raising the bar for customer service and marketing efficiency, and of our steadfast pursuit of customer centricity and innovation. The Outstanding Agent of the Year and Outstanding Young Professional of the Year - Intermediary finalist awards demonstrate the distinguished performance of our financial consultants, who truly live up to the culture of excellence we cultivate and support at MetLife Hong Kong."

The Hong Kong Insurance Awards is one of the most prestigious annual brand elections in the Hong Kong insurance industry, aiming at raising standards across the industry by acknowledging innovation and top notch performance. Awards are presented to recognize significant achievements and honor the outstanding accomplishment of insurance companies, teams and individual practitioners.

"These reputable industry recognitions serve as a great motivator and endorsement of our persistence and success in product and service excellence. As our customers' trusted advisor, MetLife Hong Kong will continue to provide greater value for our customers, in tandem with our ongoing commitment to navigating life together with them," Mr. Wood concluded.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. ( NYSE : MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

* MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited (collectively "MetLife Hong Kong") are wholly-owned subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. in Hong Kong and private companies limited by shares incorporated and registered under the applicable laws in Hong Kong. Both MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited are authorized insurers carrying long term business in Hong Kong.