MetLife Hong Kong Recognized for Corporate Citizenship

CSR efforts commended by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service and the Benchmark Wealth Management Awards

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - MetLife, Inc. ( NYSE : MET) - MetLife Hong Kong* has been named a "Caring Company" for the fifth consecutive year by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service for the continuous contributions MetLife has made to the local community. This achievement follows MetLife Hong Kong's recognition as the Corporate Citizen of the Year (Outstanding Achiever) by the prestigious BENCHMARK Wealth Management Awards 2016.

MetLife's corporate social responsibility (CSR) pledge aims to promote health and wellness in Hong Kong. MetLife has worked to raise awareness of hereditary cancer risks and prevention methods by partnering with the Hong Kong Hereditary Breast Cancer Family Registry and sponsoring the Pink Heels Race 2016.

MetLife Hong Kong has also made significant contributions to the community by promoting the importance of financial inclusion and employee volunteering programs. This year marks the MetLife Foundation's third year as the exclusive sponsor of the Financial Inclusion Challenge, a competition managed by The Wall Street Journal that encourages non-profit and for-profit enterprises to showcase programs that provide innovative, sustainable solutions for individuals and families struggling to be part of the financial mainstream.

MetLife Hong Kong encourages employee participation in volunteer programs, granting employees who volunteer a full-day leave. MetLife Hong Kong has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to support its quarterly Project Home Works, a program that ensures low-income and vulnerable people in Hong Kong have safe and decent homes to live in.

Launched by The Hong Kong Council of Social Service, the Caring Company Scheme aims at cultivating good corporate citizenship. The "Caring Company" logo is bestowed to organizations that demonstrate enduring efforts in caring for the community, employees and the environment.

