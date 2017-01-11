The 2016 Grand Prize winner and three People's Choice winners announced on the opening day of 2017 International Builders' Show in Orlando

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) - Metrie™ celebrated the opening day of the 2017 International Builders' Show in Orlando with the official launch of the "Every Room Tells a Story™ - 2017 Builder & Designer Challenge". The winners of the 2016 Builder & Designer Challenge were announced at a VIP event held last night.

"Metrie is pleased to once again challenge builders, interior designers, architects, and remodelers from across North America to design and share a room featuring Metrie's Then & Now Finishing Collections™," says Kent Bowie, Executive Vice President at Metrie.

The challenge is open to professionals across North America to showcase their world-class design skills by creating and building a room with moulding and interior doors from Metrie's Then & Now Finishing Collections™. Submissions are welcome between January 10, 2017 and September 30, 2017. The grand prize, worth more than $25,000 in cash and prizes, includes a trip for two to the 2018 International Builders' Show. In addition, three People's Choice winners will be selected by the public through online voting in October. Professionals can learn more at Metrie.com/Challenge, and are asked to share their stories as they unfold on social media using the #MyMetrieStory hashtag.

The response to the 2016 Builder & Designer Challenge exceeded expectations and winners were announced during last night's VIP event in the Metrie booth (#W3653). Metrie announced three People's Choice winners as well as the grand prize winner of the $25,000 prize package.

"We were absolutely thrilled by the quality and number of submissions we received from industry professionals across North America for the 2016 Builder & Designer Challenge," says Bowie. "The challenge allowed building and design professionals to bring their visions to life using Metrie's interior finishings, and have their projects evaluated by not only industry professionals, but the public through online voting."

The 2016 grand prize winner, Calista Munnell of Calista Interiors from Seattle, WA, was selected by a panel of three Metrie appointed judges with reputable industry expertise. Munnell was awarded a prize package worth more than $25,000, which included $10,000 cash, a trip for two to the 2017 International Builders' Show in Orlando, a $12,500 marketing promotions package, and reimbursement of Then & Now Finishing Collections™ products used in the room project.

Three additional winners were awarded based on the public voting component of the challenge, whereby the public was asked to vote for their favorite project on the Metrie Challenge website. Shawn, Chad and Gordon White of G.A. White Homes; Maurie Jones of Wayne Homes; and Scott Allison at Champion 1 Builders were announced as the People's Choice Award recipients and each awarded $1,000 cash, a trip for two to the 2017 International Builders' Show in Orlando, and reimbursement of Then & Now Finishing Collections™ products used in their room.

About Metrie:

Our story began in 1926 as a small, family-owned and operated business in Vancouver, B.C. But our innovative designs and commitment to fine craftsmanship have helped us expand operations to include seven solid wood and MDF manufacturing facilities, plus 26 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada. Our legacy has grown to include more than 5,000 moulding profiles and products manufactured in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner. This enables us to help create finished spaces where life can unfold, one story at a time. Visit www.Metrie.com or our blog TheFinishedSpace.com for more information.

