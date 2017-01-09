Mini-room vignettes, interactive demonstration and sneak peek of new moulding and interior door combinations to be profiled at the International Builders' Show in Orlando

Metrie™ will feature three interior finishing product lines at the International Builders' Show in Orlando from January 10-12, 2017, designed to solve key pain points associated with selecting moulding and interior doors, and moulding installation. These unique product lines also illustrate how integrating products such as baseboards, casing, crown and panel moulding early into design and build projects can establish the style and set the stage for any room or space.

"Our team is excited to share Metrie's new product lineup at IBS 2017. Industry experts will be provided a first-hand experience to see professionally designed vignettes, as well as a sneak peek of our new moulding and interior door combinations," says Kenton Low, Vice President of Marketing at Metrie. "Metrie's interior finishings are designed specifically for builders, designers and consumers looking for solutions to help them achieve a finished look in any space."

Building and design professionals at IBS won't want to miss the Metrie booth #W3653 located at West Hall. The booth will include three core features:

• Five mini-room vignettes - professionally designed with each of the five Then & Now Finishing Collections™

• An interactive demonstration of the Metrie Complete® pre-painted moulding solution

• A sneak peek at new moulding and interior door combinations based on today's most popular home décor trends. Attendees will be able to see four décor trends reimagined by Metrie's top designers:

I. Bohemian

II. Modern Farmhouse

III. New Traditional

IV. Shabby Chic

The Metrie booth will also highlight contest entries from Metrie's 2016 Builder & Designer Challenge. Designers and builders across North America entered to showcase their design skills by creating and building a room featuring Metrie's Then & Now Finishing Collections. During a VIP event on January 10, Metrie will publicly announce the winners of the 2016 contest, including three People's Choice winners and the Grand Prize winner of the $25,000 prize package. The event begins at 5:00 p.m. in the Metrie booth (#W3653) with an in-booth presentation and cocktails. Show attendees and media interested in attending the awards event can visit Metrie.com/IBS to register. Space is limited and an RSVP is required.

