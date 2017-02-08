Metro Bank Accelerates Project Delivery Using Delphix

Delphix Software Dramatically Reduces Application Time, Enabling Bank to Achieve ROI in Just Six Weeks

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Delphix, the market leader in data virtualisation, has announced that the UK's leading challenger bank, Metro Bank, has dramatically accelerated project delivery, cutting data provisioning time by 80 per cent, following the deployment of the Delphix Data Virtualization platform. In an industry where time to market pressures matter, the Delphix solution delivered a record breaking speed of ROI within six weeks of deployment.

"Working with Delphix has enabled us to provision environments in a single day, saving the team a significant amount of time," said David Young, Chief Technology Officer at Metro Bank.

In order to support its ambitious growth plans, the bank began working with Delphix, helping it to boost its change delivery programme and enabling it to deliver data to teams seamlessly and efficiently.

"It's challenging enough integrating enterprise software into an existing IT stack let alone realising any ROI," said John Meldrum Regional Sales Manager for Northern Europe at Delphix." Metro Bank really impressed achieving payback in six weeks, pretty much unaided. We are delighted that Delphix delivered so much value so quickly."

"The fact that deployment took only two weeks, with little additional support, is testament to Delphix's customer-focussed approach," said Young.

Metro Bank, the UK's first new high street bank in more than 100 years, is committed to providing customers with unparalleled levels of service and convenience, through whichever channel they choose. Its focus on using state-of-the-art IT has enabled Metro Bank to provide industry-first innovations, such as 20-minute paperless account opening and temporary card freezing.

About Delphix

Delphix is the market leader in data virtualisation, helping organisations release applications up to 10x faster by delivering secure, virtualised data across the application lifecycle. More than 30 percent of the Global 500 use Delphix software to deliver data across development, testing and reporting environments, improving developer productivity and data security on premises or in the cloud. Delphix is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with offices around the world, and can be found online at www.delphix.com.

Delphix is a trademark of Delphix Corp. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names may be trademarks of their respective organisations.

Metro Bank offers customers:

Business and Commercial banking:

The bank for entrepreneurs: Metro Bank offers tailored business banking services including a full range of lending and cash management solutions, with customers supported by locally-based relationship, product and credit teams

A dedicated team of relationship managers provide industry-specific guidance, with sector experts covering healthcare; hospitality and leisure; property; charities and not-for-profit; inwards investment; and financial services

Forward thinking combined with traditional banking values gives customers a single point of contact to support them with all their banking needs

Simple and transparent lending means customers have direct access to the bank's underwriters

Retail banking:

7 day a week store banking (8am-8pm Monday to Friday, 8am-6pm Saturday, 11am-5pm Sunday and bank holidays), 362 days of the year

The ultimate in new account opening convenience, with a rapid opening procedure and on the spot bank cards and cheque books (Account Opening conditions apply. All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.)

Free coin counting at every store, for customers and non-customers alike, with the Metro Bank Magic Money Machine™

A friendly welcome to dogs and their owners, with water bowls and dog biscuits on hand for man's best friend -- dogs rule at Metro Bank!

Private banking:

Private by name, personal by nature: Metro Bank Private Banking provides bespoke banking solutions for customers' personal and commercial interests

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC. Registered in England and Wales. Company number: 6419578. Registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA. 'Metrobank' is the registered trade mark of Metro Bank PLC.

We're authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. Most relevant deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk.

All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.