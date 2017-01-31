METRO OPTIC AND I.C.E DATACENTERS announce the services of ThinkTel, the business services division of Distributel, offering Microsoft ExpressRoute, Microsoft 365 and Skype for Business

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - I.C.E DATACENTERS (Interconnection & Colocation for Enterprise), a neutral and independent provider of network-centric datacenters, and Metro Optic, their business unit specializing in the ownership and operation of fiber optics, are pleased to announce a new agreement with ThinkTel, the business services division of Distributel. ThinkTel is a provider of advanced voice and data services for SMEs, large enterprises and wholesale service providers, including SIP Trunking, Microsoft Office 365, ExpressRoute, and Microsoft Enterprise telephony solutions. These services will be directly available at the I.C.E Datacenters Interconnection Center located at 875 St-Antoine W. in Montreal and the Toronto datacenter in Markham, Ontario.

"We are proud to welcome ThinkTel to our interconnection center and community and to provide our customers and suppliers with access to the essential services offered by ThinkTel. We are confident that ThinkTel will meet the ever-growing need for voice and data cloud services over private links with high quality and competitive prices for our customers and prospects," said Benoit Pineault, Vice President of Business Development, I.C.E Datacenters and Metro Optic.

ThinkTel is the first service provider to be independently certified to meet Microsoft's demanding standards for SIP Trunking and is one of the first providers to fully integrate advanced voice functionality with Lync, now known as Skype for Business, in local or hosted environments.

"We are very pleased to announce our presence at Metro Optic with ThinkTel services. This partnership will allow us to offer our SIP Trunking services, as well as leverage our expertise in Skype for Business and enterprise telephony solutions directly with both the carriers and their customers," said Matt Stein, CEO of Distributel. "In addition, as an ExpressRoute partner ThinkTel will also offer bandwidth with QoS straight to the Microsoft cloud."

As an expert in SIP protocol (industry standard protocol for business VoIP service), ThinkTel has become an engine of innovation within the business telephony industry. Their telecommunications network has points of presence in Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton and Vancouver, giving ThinkTel the largest coverage vs. competing local exchange carriers in Canada.

About Distributel: Established in 1988, Distributel is a leading national, independent telecommunications provider offering residential high-speed internet, television and home phone services in Canada. With offices across the country and a national network, Distributel continues to forge new partnerships and bring innovative solutions to the market. ThinkTel, the Business Services Division of Distributel, is a provider of advanced voice and data services for the SMB, Enterprise and Wholesale markets throughout Canada. As a top Microsoft Solutions Partner and a Cisco PMP, the Business Service division has become a driving innovation force in the industry. For more information, visit: www.distributel.ca or www.thinktel.ca. SOURCE: Distributel Communications Limited

About I.C.E Datacenters: I.C.E Datacenters (Interconnection & Colocation for the Enterprise) operates multiple datacenter sites and interconnection hubs in Canada. These include a leading interconnection site at 875 St-Antoine O. in Montreal. Another flagship facility for Colocation and Interconnection recently opened in Toronto (Markham). I.C.E combines deep datacenter expertise serving enterprises and cloud operators in the U.S. and Canada with know-how in operating high-speed fiber networks. I.C.E serves 150+ clients including global network providers, Fortune 500 companies in industry, e-commerce, financial services and healthcare, the government, cloud providers, ISPs, content providers and CDNs across its datacenter and fiber network in Canada. www.icedatacenters.com

About Metro Optic: METRO OPTIC is an independent provider of datacenter-neutral high-speed fiber solutions. Since its inception, Metro Optic offers specialized telecommunications services and solutions to medium- and large-sized businesses, telecom carriers, cloud operators, wholesalers and datacenter operators. Its carrier-neutral datacenter at 875 St-Antoine O. is the fiber-densest interconnection center in Montreal. www.metrooptic.com