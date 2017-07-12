Mexican Gold Announces Signing of Contract for Ground Magnetic Survey at Las Minas and Issuance of Bonus Shares

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) -

MEXICAN GOLD CORP. (the "Company" or "Mexican Gold") (TSX VENTURE:MEX) is pleased to announce that Geofisica TMC SA de CV has been engaged to complete ground magnetic survey at the Cinco Senores mineralized zone at Las Minas.

The ground magnetic geophysical survey will target potential extensions to the high-grade intercept in step-out hole LM-17-CS-04, which intersected massive chalcopyrite grading 10.8 g/t gold, 41.7 g/t silver and 2.8% copper gold equivalent over 2.0 metres - see press release dated May 15, 2017. The strong chalcopyrite mineralized magnetite intercept was located approximately 100 metres west of mineralized intercepts outlined by earlier drilling and at the same elevation as the projected El Dorado / Juan Bran skarn zone - see cross section in Figure 1. When combined with earlier drilling and sampling results, step-out hole LM-17-CS-04 is believed to be indicative of a potential El Dorado / Juan Bran type zone at Cinco Senores. The survey will also cover historical mine workings with associated magnetite mineralization. The high-grade values at Las Minas are associated with skarn-type alteration with high magnetite content.

Mobilization and commencement of the surveys will be undertaken in mid to late July 2017. Survey results will be provided when available.

Brian Robertson, President & CEO, stated "The mineralization controls at Las Minas are similar to the Guerrero Gold belt, which is the site of the Los Filos and Morelos gold deposits. In both areas, the high gold values are associated with intrusive hosted systems, with initial high magnetite/hematite fluid flows mobilizing the gold mineralization, followed by later stage precipitation of the magnetite. We anticipate that the ground magnetic geophysical survey will identify potential gold/magnetite extensions to the high-grade mineralization intersected in step-out hole LM-17-CS-04 as well as elsewhere at Cinco Senores.

Issuance of Bonus Shares

The Company also announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the issuance of 78,431 common shares of the Company (the "Bonus Shares") to Brian Robertson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, at a deemed price of $0.255 per Bonus Share, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Board of Directors of the Company has exercised its discretion to issue the Bonus Shares in lieu of a cash bonus payment pursuant to the provisions of Mr. Robertson's employment agreement with the Company. The Bonus Shares will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sonny Bernales, P. Geo., a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Province of British Columbia and a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Bernales is responsible for logistics and supervision of all exploration activity conducted by Mexican Gold on the property.

About Las Minas

The Las Minas Project hosts near-surface gold-silver and copper skarn mineralization and high-grade gold-silver epithermal vein deposits. The project is comprised of six mineral concessions covering approximately 1,616 hectares (3,995 acres), with several small scale, past-producing mines and numerous untested targets.

The district is host to one of the largest under-explored gold-silver and copper skarn systems known in Mexico, and has a production history that extends back to the Aztec era. The Las Minas granodiorite intrusive measures approximately 10 kilometres in diameter and underlies the Las Minas concessions. The mineralization controls and association with magnetite appear to be similar to parts of the Guerrero Gold belt, which is the site of the Los Filos and Morelos gold deposits.

About Mexican Gold Corp.

Mexican Gold Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals deposits in Mexico. Mexican Gold is advancing its Las Minas project towards an initial mineral resource estimate. The project is located in the core of the Las Minas district in the Veracruz State, Mexico. The district is host to one of the largest under-explored skarn systems known in Mexico and has a strong production history that dates back to the Aztec era.

