Mexican Gold Lead Sponsor at Hard Asset Conference October 19-22, 2017, Jekyll Island

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 10, 2017) - MEXICAN GOLD CORP. (the "Company" or "Mexican Gold") (TSX VENTURE:MEX) is pleased to announce that it will be a lead sponsor at the upcoming Hard Asset Conference, hosted by Palisade Global Investments, www.palisadeconference.com. The conference is being held on Jekyll Island, Georgia, at the Jekyll Island Club Resort, from October 19th to 22nd, 2017. Keynote speakers at the conference will include resource investor, Mr. Eric Sprott, as well as Dr. Edward Griffin, author of The Creature from Jekyll Island.

The conference will be attended by high net worth, accredited and institutional investors with a strong focus on the resource and precious metals sector.

Mr. Ali Zamani, Chairman, and Mr. Brian Robertson, President and CEO, will be representing the Company. Mexican Gold will be presenting at the conference and networking with investors and financial professionals.

Ali Zamani, Chairman, stated, "We are pleased to be selected to participate in this exclusive meeting of highly successful and well recognized industry experts, fund managers and mining veterans whose opinions are highly valued. We invite accredited and institutional investors of Mexican Gold to join us at this unique event."

About The Hard Asset Conference on Jekyll Island

The Hard Asset Conference provides a unique forum for bringing together industry experts, accredited, and institutional investors for investment opportunities in the mining finance arena. The conference will feature companies with world-class projects and top ranked management teams.

For more information on the conference visit: www.palisadeconference.com/jekyllisland/

About Las Minas

The Las Minas Project hosts near-surface gold-silver and copper skarn mineralization and high-grade gold-silver epithermal vein deposits. The project is comprised of six mineral concessions covering approximately 1,616 hectares (3,995 acres), with several small scale, past-producing mines and numerous untested targets.

The district is host to one of the largest under-explored gold-silver and copper skarn systems known in Mexico, and has a production history that extends back to the Aztec era. The Las Minas granodiorite intrusive measures approximately 10 kilometres in diameter and underlies the Las Minas concessions. The mineralization controls and association with magnetite appear to be similar to parts of the Guerrero Gold belt, which is the site of the Los Filos and Morelos gold deposits.

About Mexican Gold Corp.

Mexican Gold Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals deposits in Mexico. Mexican Gold is advancing its Las Minas project towards an initial mineral resource estimate. The project is located in the core of the Las Minas district in the Veracruz State, Mexico. The district is host to one of the largest under-explored skarn systems known in Mexico and has a strong production history that dates back to the Aztec era.

