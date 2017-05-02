Mezzanine by Oblong Industries Included in Gartner Research Note

"Select the Right Technology for Modern Meeting Rooms" available for download

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Oblong Industries, Inc., the pioneer of interactive spatial operating environments for the new era of collaborative work, today announced the inclusion of its flagship workplace solution Mezzanine in Gartner's "Select the Right Technology for Modern Meeting Rooms" research note.

Mezzanine is included in the "Multiscreen, Room-based Collaboration" section of Gartner analyst Stephen Kleynhans March 29, 2017 note, quoted below.

"These solutions aren't so much about touchscreens or simple presentations, although they typically integrate that functionality. Rather, they are targeted at teams collaborating on a task that requires multiple data streams and active participation from multiple users. The goal is on visualization with information spatially distributed around the room.

"The advantages of this approach are like what we see on enterprise desktops. Enterprise workers today frequently multitask, engaging with information from multiple sources, and to enable this we have outfitted their desktops with multiple monitors. This reduces the inevitable context switching that occurs as they move between tasks on a single screen. It also enables them to place information spatially to assist with collating and navigating across multiple applications and files.

"Multiscreen, room-based devices do the same thing for a team. They place multiple streams of information across a broad, persistent work surface to enable multiple participants to quickly assimilate the information, focus on parts of the whole, and easily engage concurrently in the activity."

"The Research Note offers solid use cases and mental models to help Infrastructure and Operations leaders understand the range of meeting requirements and what to look for in the technologies that satisfy them," says David Kung, Oblong VP of Product Strategy. "It was written by Gartner Research VP Stephen Kleynhans, whose practical perspective as an expert in end-user computing environments shines through."

Oblong's customers include NASA, PwC, IBM, Fujitsu, and Accenture along with other forward-thinking Fortune 500 companies. To experience Mezzanine firsthand, visit one of 18 offices worldwide.

About Oblong Industries

Oblong Industries' innovative technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. With roots in more than two decades of research at the MIT Media Lab, Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine™ is an immersive visual collaboration solution that defines the next era of computing: simultaneous multi-user, multi-screen, multi-device, multi-location immersive visual collaboration. Mezzanine's groundbreaking Infopresence capabilities multiply the effectiveness of distributed organizations and catalyze new, more effective, more collaborative workflows. Oblong is headquartered in Los Angeles and supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and reseller partners.

Learn more at www.oblong.com