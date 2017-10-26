Mezzotin Minerals Announces Transfer of Listing to NEX

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 26, 2017) - Mezzotin Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE:MEZ) ("Mezzotin" or the "Company") announced today that, as a result of the Company's inability to meet the continued listing requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), effective at the opening of trading on Friday, October 27, 2017 the listing of its common shares will be transferred from Tier 2 of the TSXV to the NEX board of the TSXV and its filing and service office will change from Montreal to NEX. The trading symbol of the Company will also change from MEZ to MEZ.H. There is no change in the Company's name or CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

As of October 27, 2017, the Company will be subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

NEX is a separate board of the TSXV for companies previously listed on TSXV or Toronto Stock Exchange which have failed to maintain compliance with the ongoing financial listing standards of those markets. NEX has been designed to provide a forum for the trading of inactive publicly listed companies while they seek and undertake transactions in furtherance of their reactivation as companies which will carry on an active business.

About Mezzotin Minerals Inc.

Mezzotin Minerals Inc. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada. The Company is engaged in the exploration of mineral properties in Zimbabwe and holds exploration permits and mining claims known as the Sabi Star project covering approximately 2,348 hectares. The project is located in Eastern Zimbabwe approximately 150 kilometres from Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, and approximately 250 kilometres from the border of South Africa. The project is located on the Odzi Gold Belt, a known mineralization belt having historically produced gold, copper, tin, tantalum, niobium and diamonds.

