MFA Faculty Members to Read in Washington, D.C.

MANCHESTER, NH--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - MFA director Benjamin Nugent and faculty members Robin Wasserman and Justin Taylor will be traveling to Washington, D.C. this weekend for the annual AWP Conference. While there they will give a free reading on Friday, February 10 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at BUSBOYS & POETS, located at 14TH & V. There will be complimentary food and drinks, including wine and beer.

In addition to his role as director of the MFA program, Ben is the author of the novel Good Kids (Scribner), and the cultural history American Nerd (Scribner). His short stories have appeared in The Paris Review, Tin House and Vice and been anthologized in Best American Short Stories. His collection Fraternity is forthcoming from Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

Justin Taylor is the author of the books Everything Here is the Best Thing Ever and The Gospel of Anarchy (Harper Perennial).

Robin Wasserman is the author of many books, including The Book of Blood and Shadow (2013), The Waking Dark (2014), and most recently Girls on Fire (HarperCollins), her debut novel for adults that tells the story of Hannah and Lacey and their obsessive teenage female friendship.

The SNHU MFA is a two-year, low-residency program that allows students to live anywhere and work a full-time job. The program never allows the number of students to exceed 65, so students develop close and sustaining relationships with faculty during the intensive weeklong residencies in June and January. During the rest of the year students work with faculty one-on-one, receiving thorough, regular editorial letters supplemented with phone calls.