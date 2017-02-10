MFA Faculty Members to Read in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE: Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, NH--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - MFA director Benjamin Nugent and faculty members Robin Wasserman and Justin Taylor will be traveling to Washington, D.C. this weekend for the annual AWP Conference. While there they will give a free reading on Friday, February 10 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at BUSBOYS & POETS, located at 14TH & V. There will be complimentary food and drinks, including wine and beer.
The SNHU MFA is a two-year, low-residency program that allows students to live anywhere and work a full-time job. The program never allows the number of students to exceed 65, so students develop close and sustaining relationships with faculty during the intensive weeklong residencies in June and January. During the rest of the year students work with faculty one-on-one, receiving thorough, regular editorial letters supplemented with phone calls.
Kevin P. KeatingSouthern New Hampshire Universitykevinpkeating@hotmail.com
