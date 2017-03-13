MGM Resorts International Executive Cindy Ortega Joins LVGEA Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - This month, the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) announced that MGM Resorts International Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Cindy Ortega will join its Board of Directors, the largest C-level business board in Southern Nevada, consisting of the region's top public, private, business and community leaders charged with expanding and diversifying the regional economy.

"The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance helps to draw quality and diverse businesses to our community, strengthening the local economy," said Ortega. "A strong local economy is essential for Southern Nevada to continue to be a global hospitality and entertainment center."

"We are thrilled to welcome Cindy Ortega to the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance Board of Directors," said LVGEA President and CEO Jonas Peterson. "Cindy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in sustainability, along with unique insights into our hospitality, entertainment and gaming industry that will be extremely valuable to our economic development efforts."

Ortega oversees the development and implementation of strategies for environmental sustainability and awareness throughout MGM Resorts International, and was recognized by Green Building & Design as one of The 10 Most Powerful Women in Sustainability in the United States. She also serves on the board for other organizations including Cleantech Open, Green Chips and ONE DROP.

The LVGEA also welcomed four additional new members to its Board of Directors:

Greg Gilbert, Partner at Holland and Hart

Yolanda King, County Manager and CEO of Clark County

Dave Cheval, President of OS National-NV

Mike Jewel, Director of Network Service Operations at Century Link

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance is a 501(c)6 membership organization dedicated to growing the economy in Southern Nevada through connectivity, community development, and strong business recruitment, retention and outreach. LVGEA's vision is to help Southern Nevada residents thrive in a global economy by fostering a more prosperous, diverse and connected regional economy. For more information, call 702.791.0000 or visit www.lvgea.org.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE : MGM) is one of the world's leading global hospitality and entertainment companies, operation a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage. The Company opened MGM National Harbor in Maryland on December 8, 2016, and is in the process of developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts.

MGM Resorts is named among FORTUNE® Magazine's 2017 list of World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information about MGM Resorts International, visit the Company's website at www.mgmresorts.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/13/11G132976/Images/lvgea-a68b4b886d0da5e49b50f2a76312fb29.jpg