mhca & OPEN MINDS Team Up For National Innovation Incubator On Integrated Care & The Opportunities For Behavioral Health Provider Organizations

GETTYSBURG, PA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - With the mental health market in flux, OPEN MINDS and mhca, formerly Mental Health Corporations of America, have an information-packed month of educational events on tap for provider organizations nationwide. mcha will host their first quarterly member conference of the year at the Opal Sands Resort in Clearwater Beach, Florida, on February 22, 2017 -- just one week after OPEN MINDS sold-out 2017 Performance Management Institute takes place down the road at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort. Wedged in-between the two highly-anticipated events will be a collaborative half-day Innovation Incubator focused on the opportunities for behavioral health providers in integrated care.

The incubator will kick-off with an executive briefing from OPEN MINDS chief executive officer, Monica E. Oss, on today's ACO marketplace including strategies to market to ACOs and managed care organizations (MCOs). Following Ms. Oss' update, attendees will hear the challenges and successful strategies for contracting with an ACO from Mary Monnat, President/CEO, LifeWorks Northwest. Rebecca Plonsky, LICSW, Vice President of Integrated Behavioral Health, Prospect CharterCare, LLC will be the third featured speaker of the event as she shares why her provider organization chose to become a behavioral health ACO that contracts with primary care. The day will conclude with an interactive discussion with attendees on the opportunities available to behavioral health providers in the integrated care marketplace.

"The shift to integrated care has been steadily climbing, providing a number of opportunities for behavioral health providers in the marketplace. But with these new opportunities, many providers struggle to find the right strategies for entering into integrated care arrangements," said Monica Oss, Chief Executive Officer at OPEN MINDS and the chair of mhca's National Innovation Incubator. "This is why we chose opportunities for behavioral health services in integrated care for the first Innovation Incubator in 2017. This meeting aims to provide executives with the strategies to market to ACOs and MCOs -- and the advice and insights to begin their own ACO."

mhca's mission is to advance innovation and entrepreneurship in behavioral healthcare by enhancing leadership and strategic connections. Since August 2014, mhca Innovation Incubators have continued to provide leaders in the behavioral health industry with a unique opportunity to collaborate with peers and learn innovative strategies and techniques for remaining sustainable. This think-tank style approach to innovation has allowed organizations across the U.S. to recognize and understand emerging trends and develop new and improved products and services within their organizations.

OPEN MINDS is a national strategic advisory firm specializing in the sectors of the health and human service industry serving individuals with complex support needs: mental health; addiction treatment; children & family services; intellectual & developmental disabilities; chronic disease management; long term care; social services; correctional health care, reentry & diversion; and juvenile justice.

Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 75+ associates believe by providing the latest market intelligence and management best practices to organizations serving the health and social support needs of the most vulnerable consumers, those organizations will be better able to provide efficient and effective services. Learn more at www.openminds.com.