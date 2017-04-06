MHI Selects ITC Manufacturing COO AriAnne Sproat as the 2017 Face of the Supply Chain Winner

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - International Technical Coatings (ITC) today announced its Chief Operating Officer (COO), AriAnne Sproat, has been selected by MHI as the recipient of the 2017 Face of the Supply Chain award at last night's MHI Industry Night at ProMat 2017. Sproat's inspiring story was shared through the #iWorkInTheSupplyChain campaign among 16 other supply chain professionals, where judges were "wowed" by her story and recognized Sproat as a role model for the next generation of workers in the supply chain.

Supply chain professionals who shared their story at iWorkInTheSupplyChain.com were automatically entered to become MHI's 2017 Face of the Supply Chain. MHI's Mpro marketing professional group selected the finalist who best represented the supply chain industry with the ability to create positive impact on people around them and who was recognized by their peers within the company.

"This award could not be given to a more worthy and gracious leader than AriAnne. We are extremely proud of her and her desire to always strive for excellence; not only with ITC but with everything she sets her mind to," said Faruk Gole, president and CEO of ITC.

"This is so exciting! It's truly an honor to be recognized for my accomplishments and I owe a big part of that to ITC and the opportunities they have given me to achieve that success," said Sproat. "I'm proud to be the 2017 Face of the Supply Chain and hope my story will make an impact on those who are pursuing a career in the manufacturing industry."

Sproat began her journey at ITC as a receptionist and now works as the company's COO. She proudly wears the trailblazer label for women in business and, in particular, the manufacturing industry. As COO of ITC, one of the world's leading supplier of steel products, she has spent the past 18 years as a role model, demonstrating to the company founders and all employees that there is no task she can't handle -- and handle successfully.

MHI's #IWorkInTheSupplyChain campaign helps promote jobs within manufacturing and the supply chain as an innovative and rewarding career choice as an effort to change the perception of working within the industry. The goal of the program is to connect, engage and inspire next-generation workers to pursue manufacturing and supply chain careers.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL TECHNICAL COATINGS ("ITC")

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, International Technical Coatings (www.itcmfg.com) is the premier manufacturer of wire mesh products for the material handling and storage products industries. As one of the largest wire and steel fabricators in the United States, ITC manufactures a wide range of wire product including heavy and light duty wire mesh decking, dividers and flue spacers, gridwall/slatwall, POP displays, industrial and specialty drawn wire, custom wire and steel products, mine mesh, re-enforcing mesh, security fencing and roll formed products. In addition, ITC offers value-added services such as product design and engineering to meet the needs of distributors, mass merchants, retailers, archive storage providers, OEM's and third-party logistics providers.