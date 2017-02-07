MICC Seeks HUBZone Small Business to Replace Chiller, HVAC

CONROE, TX--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - The Mission and Installation Contracting Command Center (MICC), Fort McCoy, Wisconsin released on Tuesday, February 7 a pre-solicitation notice for a contractor to replace a chiller and HVAC at the Conroe Army Reserve Center in Conroe, Texas.

The MICC indicated in its solicitation that it will consider bids only from HUBZone-certified small businesses, and that it will award a firm, fixed-price contract. The applicable North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Code is 236220, with a small business size standard of $36.5 million.

The MICC expects the project magnitude to be between $1 million and $5 million, and the contractor who receives the contract award has four months to complete the project, after receiving the notice to proceed.

The MICC intends to issue the full solicitation, and information about a site visit, by no later than March 23, 2017 on fbo.gov.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

