Michael C. Fina Recognition Delivers a Rewarding Customer Experience with Avaya

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Avaya today announced that Michael C. Fina Recognition has implemented Avaya Midmarket and Contact Center solutions to deliver a seamless, high quality experience for customers giving and receiving corporate incentives and recognition awards.

Michael C. Fina Recognition, a $100 million-a-year business, manages recognition and reward programs for corporate customers in more than 150 countries. To provide customers with quality support and efficient service, and to maintain their reputation for stellar customer experiences, the company relies heavily on technology, which is why they chose the Avaya IP Office Platform and Avaya Contact Center Select with Avaya Agent Desktop.

The Avaya technology enables Michael C. Fina Recognition to create an employee recognition experience that appears as a seamless extension of their employer. With Avaya, the company has integrated contact center operations between their U.S./UK headquarters and other global locations into a single, virtual operation with multi-channel capabilities. Data generated in the contact center allows the company to deliver the optimal experience and ensure appropriate staffing levels meet the company's standards for response times and call quality.

Quotes

"Since we represent our clients' brands, we need a lot of quality data about the recipients who contact us readily available to deliver an authentic experience. We need to know where they're calling from, what program they're in, the reason for the call, and what options we have to help. Avaya helps collect and pipe that information to our call center representatives across the globe, enabling us to deliver on our core values of personal service and attention to detail."

- Jeffrey Fina, chief customer officer for Michael C. Fina

"In the contact center, we manage multiple channels of communication with both our clients who are the managers of an organization, and also with the employees who are usually the end users of our programs. Avaya Contact Center Select has really let us take the multiple channels of communication that we have with our users and bring them into an agent experience that's very simple, effective, and it allows the agent to interact with the caller and create a memorable experience for them."

- Michael A. Fina, chief operating officer for Michael C. Fina Recognition

About Michael C. Fina Recognition

In today's technology-driven multi-generational workforce, meaningful employee recognition is more crucial than ever in building employee engagement and driving business success. Michael C. Fina Recognition helps companies worldwide deliver recognition, rewards, and incentive programs built from a passion and enthusiasm for serving our clients and a nearly 50-year history of service. We deliver scalable solutions that are based on each client's needs, built on personal relationships, and driven by a deep understanding of each company's unique culture. Every day, Michael C. Fina Recognition helps organizations increase employee loyalty and deliver positive business outcomes -- one memorable experience at a time.

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking -- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

