Michelin Asks Drivers to Prioritize Safety in the New Year

GREENVILLE, SC and DEERFIELD BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - December 29, 2016) - As people set resolutions for 2017, Michelin reminds drivers to make safe driving a priority in the new year. For optimum vision and the safest driving experience, Michelin recommends changing wiper blades.

"It's good practice to change wiper blades at the beginning of each year," said Will Young, vice president of R & D, Engineering and Quality at Pylon Manufacturing. "Entering the new year with new wiper blades ensures optimum visibility through the remainder of winter and into spring. Road salt & lower temperatures experienced during the winter further reduce visibility on older wiper blades. For the safest drive possible, select a Michelin Stealth hybrid blade to replace your older wiper blade."

MICHELIN® Stealth® Hybrid® wiper blades feature an exclusive Smart Flex technology that automatically adjusts wiper blade contact pressure across the curvature of the windshield to deliver outstanding blade windshield wiping performance. Engineered for durable wiping in extreme weather conditions, the wiper frame and suspension system are completely covered to protect the blades from clogging with ice and snow. The MICHELIN® EZ-LOKTM Connector System allows for a quick and simple blade replacement.

"MICHELIN® Stealth® Hybrid wiper blades are designed to perform in extreme weather conditions," said Young. "They're tested in simulated winter environments that include snow, temperature extremes from -20 degrees Celsius and wind chill temperatures as low as -34 degrees Celsius. The Michelin® Stealth® wiper blades outperformed leading competitors by clearing windshields better and with less wipes. This rigorous testing ensures maximum performance and optimum visibility in harsh weather conditions. You need to clearly see during rain, ice and snow to keep your passengers safe."

For even safer driving, Young recommends replacing your rear wiper blade. The Michelin Rear wiper blade features the MICHELIN® EZ-LOKTM Connector System which attaches to most plastic arm types and allows for hassle-free installation.

For more information on Michelin wiper blades, visit www.michelinwipers.com. For more information on Pylon Manufacturing, please visit www.pylonhq.com.

Pylon Manufacturing Corporation is a leading automotive aftermarket supplier with nearly 40 years of experience, specializing in the design, engineering, manufacture and marketing of wiper blades and appearance chemicals. Located in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Pylon is an ISO 9001-certified division of the Qualitor, Inc. family of automotive companies. Pylon is the exclusive licensee responsible for the manufacture and marketing of the MICHELIN® line of premium wiper blades, the Barrett-JacksonTM line of Premium Auto Care and the DuPontTM line of premium wiper blades and Auto Appearance Products.

About Michelin - Dedicated to the improvement of sustainability mobility, Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America (www.michelinman.com) employs more than 22,000 and operates 19 major manufacturing plants in 16 locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.