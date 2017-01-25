Michigan Employers Pay $100.00 Cash For Best Resume

DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - The Michigan unemployment rate in December edged up by one-tenth of a percentage point to 5%, with a surprising number of companies announcing layoffs in the first week of the new year. Despite the uncertainty of the current presidential administration the number of companies hiring throughout Michigan is progressing far faster than job-market economists predicted.

There is a growing need to hire experienced professionals, college alumni, military veterans and entry-level workers to fill thousands of Metro Detroit positions. The task to find amazing candidates is the mission of every growing business in Michigan; but it's not easy when many candidates are already working for business competitors.

JobFairGiant.com is hosting its first ever resume contest in conjunction with the Metro Detroit Hiring Expo to be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at the Wyndham Hotel located in Sterling Heights, Michigan. We have collaborated with the top employers and recruiters in search for the best candidates.

Hiring companies are exploring trendy recruiting methods in 2017 to find new hires; this includes participation in job expos sponsored by JobFairGiant.com. A good resume won't guarantee you a job but it will make a great first impression on prospective employers and help you land an interview. JobFairGiant.com will pay up to $100.00 (one-hundred dollars) for the best resume in Michigan, we encourage job seekers to show us how your resume stands out from the competition! Official details about the resume contest can be found on our website at www.contest.jobfairgiant.com

Hiring companies at the job expo include Global Information Technology, Fiat Chrysler Automotive / Dundee Engine Plant, Walden University, Mitsubishi Motors R&D of America, Inc., Quicken Loans, SMART Bus, Moldex 3D Northern America, Plymouth Rock Energy, WADL TV 38, Concord Tool & Manufacturing, Proper Group International, Renewal by Andersen - Part-time Openings, Goodman Network - AT&T & Direct TV, Shipt - Grocery Delivery, New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, TD Bank, Motown Museum, Speedway, Life Center Inc., PVS Chemicals, Weedman Lawn Care, Interpower Induction, Prudential, Plymouth Rock Energy, Trion Solutions, Nine 9, Concentrix, Just Energy, Entech Staffing Solutions, Rainbow Rehabilitation Center and many other companies.

Resumes are being accepted for positions in Engineering, Information Technology, Skilled Trades, Seasonal, Manufacturing, Production, Industrial, General Labor, Customer Services, Retail, Management, Restaurant, Accounting, Banking, Office Support, Clerical, Data Entry, Call Center, Installation, Technical, Machining, Electrical, Mortgage, Financial Planning, Insurance, Education, Truck Driving, Real Estate, Nursing, Rehabilitation, Human Services, and other career fields.

Information regarding the upcoming job expo is available on the company website at JobFairGiant.com or by calling 734-956-4550.

Recap: Metro Detroit Hiring Expo - Tuesday, January 31, 2017 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm at Wyndham Hotel 34911 Van Dyke, Sterling Heights, Michigan

