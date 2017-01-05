Michigan Retailers Association offering larger college and training scholarships this year

LANSING, MI--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Students across Michigan are competing for larger college and training scholarships this year from Michigan Retailers Association (MRA). The application period for the annual competition runs from January 1 through April 1.

Michigan Retailers Foundation, which funds the awards, boosted the amounts of its college and training scholarships this year. Students attending four-year colleges and universities in the fall are eligible to receive $1,500, up 50 percent from last year. Scholarships for students at community colleges and approved training institutes are $1,000, double the previous amount.

An estimated 17 one-year scholarships will be awarded this year.

The scholarships are available for the 2017-18 academic year to the families of owners and employees of MRA member businesses. The program has provided $467,000 to 500 students since 1999.

Recipients are selected for their above-average academic performance and extracurricular activities, including part-time employment. Financial need is not a consideration, and students do not need to be at the top of their class.

Eligible to apply are high school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores and juniors who are dependent sons and daughters of owners or full-time employees of MRA's 5,000 member businesses. Part-time employees who are full-time students are also eligible.

Applications must be submitted to International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS) by April 1. Students are encouraged to complete the application process online at www.retailers.com (under the Member Benefits/Scholarship Program pulldown at the top of the homepage). Students may also contact MRA's Rachel Schafer at 800.366.3699 or rschafer@retailers.com by March 15 to request an application by mail or to check eligibility.

Recipients are selected by an independent panel of educators chosen by ISTS, which administers the program for MRA.

Michigan Retailers Association represents more than 5,000 member businesses and their 15,000 stores and websites. MRA has been a trusted business resource for 77 years and provides profit-boosting membership services such as expert credit card processing, legislative advocacy, business and personal insurances, and shipping discounts. MRA also created and runs the statewide Buy Nearby campaign in support of local communities and Michigan's economy.