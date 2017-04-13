Micro-Invasive Carpal Tunnel Surgery Reduces Recovery for Quad Cities Patients

Dr. Tyson Cobb of Orthopaedic Specialists, PC discusses how the SONEX SX-One MicroKnife can reduce pain and speed recovery when utilized for carpal tunnel release

DAVENPORT, IA--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - A condition affecting millions of Americans, severe carpal tunnel syndrome can cause significant discomfort and limit mobility. A new instrument that enables micro-invasive carpal tunnel release offers better results, shorter recovery, and reduced pain compared to traditional surgery, says Quad Cities orthopaedic surgeon Tyson Cobb, MD. He indicates the SONEX SX-One MicroKnife™ requires a tiny incision and includes tissue-sparing features that promote faster healing and minimize the risk of complications.

The SX-One MicroKnife™ is designed to enter through a four to five-millimeter-long incision, an opening smaller than the end of a pencil eraser. Dr. Cobb explains that once the device is inserted he can guide the instrument to the transverse carpal ligament (TCL) using ultrasound technology, which supplies an image of the interior structures. Once positioned, he says the TCL Blade™ can be activated to release the irritated ligament and allow smoother, pain-free movement.

In addition to the blade remaining enclosed until needed, Dr. Cobb notes that the SX-One MicroKnife™ includes Stealth MicroGuards™, which deploy to create a safe space around the scalpel and minimize the risk of damage to surrounding tissues. He says the blade and guards can all be closed back up and removed through the same small opening, and no stitches are required -- an adhesive bandage is sufficient to seal the incision.

Dr. Cobb reveals that traditional open carpal tunnel surgery requires an incision that is half-an-inch to an inch long or greater. He says this size opening typically takes longer to heal, causes the patient more pain, and has a higher risk of causing damage to nearby blood vessels, tendons, and nerves than the micro-invasive technique using the SX-One MicroKnife™. For these reasons, Dr. Cobb believes patients with severe carpal tunnel syndrome may benefit from consulting with an orthopaedic hand surgeon who is adept with this advanced technology. "We are proud to be the first to bring this technology to the Quad Cities. In addition to faster recovery and less post-operative pain, this new technology will allow the convenience of an in-office procedure that costs less than half of traditional surgery."

About Tyson Cobb, MD

The Director of the Hand and Upper Extremity Center at Orthopaedic Specialists, PC, Dr. Tyson Cobb is a board certified orthopaedic surgeon with a Certificate of Added Qualifications in Surgery of the Hand. He holds patents for a number of innovative minimally invasive technologies and travels to prestigious medical conferences around the globe instructing surgeons on the latest endoscopic techniques. Dr. Cobb is an active member of the American Association for Hand Surgery, the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, and the American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery. He is available for interview upon request.

