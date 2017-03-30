Microbix Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX) ("Microbix" or the "Company"), an innovator of biological products and technologies, announces the results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held on March 29, 2017, at which 37.07% of the issued and outstanding shares were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the meeting. A detailed description of all resolutions that were voted on can be reviewed in the Company's Information Circular which was filed on SEDAR on February 22, 2017. All of the director nominees listed in the Information Circular were re-elected as directors of Microbix. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

For % For Withheld % Withheld Peter M. Blecher 25,717,078 91.22 2,475,018 8.78 William J. Gastle 27,638,648 98.04 553,448 1.96 Martin Marino 25,221,078 89.46 2,971,018 10.54 Joseph D. Renner 27,257,894 96.69 934,202 3.31 Mark A. Cochran 25,741,578 91.31 2,450,518 8.69 Cameron Groome 26,318,943 93.36 1,873,153 6.64 Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony 27,034,562 95.89 1,157,534 4.11

In addition, shareholders also approved a resolution appointing the Company's auditors, Ernst & Young LLP with 99.01% of the votes cast in favour.

