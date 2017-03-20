Microgaming Software Systems Ltd. Joins GSA Europe as Platinum Member

SAN GWANN, MALTA--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Just weeks after the new organization was formally created, GSA Europe has welcomed online gaming supplier Microgaming Software Systems Limited as a Platinum member.

Based in the Isle of Man, Microgaming is one of the world's leading software suppliers to the online gaming industry. The company's products include Casino, Multi-player Games, Mobile, Poker, Bingo, Land-based, Sportsbook, Live Dealer, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Releasing new titles every month, Microgaming has the largest, most diverse digital portfolio in the industry with more than 2,000 online casino games and variants, including a mix of licensed and proprietary content.

Roger Raatgever, CEO of Microgaming, comments: "The benefits of joining GSA Europe are considerable. As a Platinum member, Microgaming has reinforced its position as the industry leader in developing, implementing and promoting new technical gaming standards. We are excited to continue our work in this field with other GSA members."

GSA President Peter DeRaedt adds: "We are pleased Microgaming has become a Platinum member of GSA. As a proven leader in in the online world with widespread influence and valuable insights into the industry on the continent, we look forward their participation and their commitment to our work."

With a Europe-centric focus, GSA Europe offers its members a number of significant benefits including:

European legal jurisdiction

Membership levels and dues identical to those of GSA (US)

Participation on the GSA Board for eligible membership levels

Participation in all committees for eligible membership levels

European members will have input into GSA strategy and direction

There is a level of membership for every budget. Visit www.gamingstandards.com to learn more. Join GSA as a member today and join GSA on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

GSA Platinum members include: Aristocrat Technologies Inc.; International Game Technology (IGT); Konami Gaming Inc.; NOVOMATIC Gaming Industries Gmbh; Microgaming Software Systems, LTD., Playtech, (PTEC.L), Scientific Games International (SGMS), & Sega Sammy Creation, Inc.

Other members include: Ainsworth Game Technology Inc.; Amatic Industries GmbH; APEX pro gaming; Appolonia; Ares Way; Atlantic Lottery Corporation; BMM Testlabs; Casinos Austria; CasinoFlex Systems; Casino Technology; ComTrade Gaming; Combination AB; Crane Payment Innovations; DRGT Europe NV; eBet Gaming Systems Pty., Ltd.; European Casino Association; Everi; FortuNet, Inc. (FTNT); Gamblit Gaming, LLC; Gaming Laboratories International, LLC. (GLI); Gaming Consultants International; Gaming Technologies Association; Gauselman GmbH; Ganlot; Grand Vision Gaming; House Advantage; Innovative Technology Limited; Intralot S.A. (INLr.AT); Inspired Gaming Group Ltd.; Interblock USA; Loto-Que�bec; Macao Polytechnic Institute; Macau Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association; Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation; Maxgaming; Multi-State Lottery Association; Nidec Sankyo Corporation; Onetill Pty. Ltd.; Oregon Lottery; Paltronics Australasia Pty. Ltd.; Radical Blue Gaming; Random Consulting; RAY; Seminole Tribe of Florida; Seoul National University of Science & Technology; Sightline Payments; Smartgames Software Hardware Systems Holdings Ltd.; techno-consult GmbH; TNDR, Inc.; Transact Technologies Incorporated (TACT); U1 Gaming; Universal de Desarrollos Electronicos, S.A.; UNLV International Gaming Institute; Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

About Microgaming (microgaming.co.uk)

Microgaming developed the first true online casino in 1994. It has been breaking records, breaking new ground and breaking its back in pursuit of original gaming ever since. Developer of thousands of unique, genre-defining casino, mobile, poker, bingo, land-based and multiplayer games, and a pioneer in virtual and wearable gaming, the software giant hosts the world's largest progressive jackpot network. Its products include Live Dealer, Sportsbook, Business Solutions and Quickfire. Microgaming is an award winner. A millionaire maker. The father of player protection and responsible gaming. And through Microgaming PlayItForward, it is a pillar of its local community on the Isle of Man.