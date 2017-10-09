MicroSeismic Announces Release of Real-Time Completions Evaluation

On-the-spot fracture modeling, SRV and drainage estimation, and stress analysis

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - MicroSeismic, Inc. (MicroSeismic), the inventor and leading provider of surface microseismic monitoring, today announced the release of Real-Time Completions Evaluation -- on-the-spot fracture modeling, dynamic SRV estimation, end of stage EUR and drainage estimation, and rapid stress analysis.

These new real-time advances in microseismic monitoring will now give operators the opportunity to increase production rates and recovery factors.

"MicroSeismic's Completions Evaluation workflow is rapidly gaining traction in the industry as our clients realize the benefits of this analysis. Bringing this analysis into the realm of real-time allows a more comprehensive picture of the frac and expected well performance while the treatment is underway. This kind of insight at the time of completion means better decisions, earlier, and that goes to our client's bottom line," said Dr. Michael Thornton, Chief Technology Officer, MicroSeismic, Inc.

Using Automatic Moment Tensor Inversion (Auto-MTI), the dynamics of the rock failure are captured in real-time as the fracture events are detected. The moment tensors provide a rich source of information about the geometry of fractures and the stresses that produced them. Combining the microseismic information with the real-time pump information enables a number of analyses:

Real-Time Fracture Modeling helps determine fracture size and orientation as data are acquired, allowing for a realistic real-time visualization of the fracture treatment.

helps determine fracture size and orientation as data are acquired, allowing for a realistic real-time visualization of the fracture treatment. Real-Time Dynamic SRV Estimation models fracture intensity and induced permeability to allow for real-time analysis of SRV and Productive-SRV.

models fracture intensity and induced permeability to allow for real-time analysis of SRV and Productive-SRV. Real-Time End-of-stage EUR and Drainage Estimation generates permeability models and type curves for rapid assessment of induced drainage area and overall productivity.

generates permeability models and type curves for rapid assessment of induced drainage area and overall productivity. Real-Time Rapid Stress Analysis allows for more detailed moment tensor data for rapid analysis of the interaction of the stress regime and the treatment.

Real-time microseismic monitoring has allowed operators to make better and more economic decisions as they see the impact of hydraulic stimulation on the reservoir in real time from anywhere in the world. Up until now, this analysis was limited to the location of the fracture, i.e. the microseismic event, leaving other factors such as the fracture orientation and size, location of proppant, and stage productivity to additional analysis after the job was completed. With Real-time Completions Evaluation operators now have the ability to change completions activities faster and with more confidence than ever before.

