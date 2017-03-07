Microsoft MVP Gary Steere Joins GSX Solutions

Steere's leadership will help GSX Solutions to manage and maintain the highest level of user experience in complex hybrid environments

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - GSX Solutions [www.gsx.com], the leading provider of monitoring solutions for on-premises and cloud unified communications applications, today announced that Gary Steere has joined the company as Vice President, Americas. He is one of an elite group of individuals worldwide who is both a Microsoft MVP and a Microsoft Certified Master.

As an expert in the Microsoft Exchange field, Steere's perspective and leadership will help GSX's customers to manage a positive end user experience in complex hybrid environments. His deep knowledge of GSX Solutions and the broader market will be an asset to the company's future growth.

"Gary shares with everyone at GSX the same passion to deliver value to our customers," said Antoine Leboyer, President and CEO of GSX. "We are delighted he is bringing his leadership and expertise to our American customers."

"We are witnessing a paradigm shift in our industry," said Gary Steere. "In purely on-premises environments, delivering an exceptional user experience could be as simple as watching the proper counters. But with the addition of cloud services, now we need deep insight into how end-user applications perform on key tasks."

"GSX is currently the only product on the market capable of providing such insight to administrators in both on-premises and cloud environments," Steere emphasized. "It's the future, and the reason I joined GSX."

Steere has nearly 20 years of experience in technology. He has held director-level positions in a variety of roles ranging from product management and long-term strategy to leading service and delivery teams.

Gary Steere will speak at Office365con coming up in March 2017. For more information, please visit: https://qlm.infusionsoft.com/app/page/ms-office-con-365-2017-tg-web. Topic: "Monitoring Exchange, SharePoint and Skype for Business in a Hybrid World."

About GSX Solutions

GSX Solutions is the leading provider of monitoring and reporting solutions for unified communications, whether on-premises or in the cloud, including Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, Exchange, Skype for Business, Blackberry servers and IBM applications. A single dashboard monitors the applications themselves, as well as all components that might impact their performance, including network, identity management, security, database, load balancer, and operating system. For more information, please visit www.gsx.com

