Microsoft Publication Demonstrates Vital Capabilities of ORHub, Inc.'s Surgical Resource Management Solution

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - ORHub, Inc. ( OTC : ORHB) today announces the availability of a Microsoft publication highlighting the Company's surgical resource management (SRM) solution in use at the nationally recognized Hoag Orthopedic Institute (HOI) in Irvine, California.

The case study, entitled "Orthopedic hospital tests cloud-based cure for symptoms of rising healthcare costs," discusses HOI's experience using ORHub's software as an actionable resource analytics tool for its spinal surgeries.

To view the full publication, visit: https://customers.microsoft.com/en-us/story/hoi-health-azure

ORHub's cloud-based software creates a new category of health care IT called surgical resource management. Using Microsoft's Azure platform and accessed directly in the operating room, ORHub's software enables HOI to improve teamwork, automate manual processes, and better understand resource allocation in all its spinal surgeries. The importance of this capability is emphasized by the rising costs of health care and the shift toward value-based models of care.

"We've seen from research that the common result of value-based institutions is a cost reduction of between 20 and 40 percent. If we can achieve that with the cost of surgeries across the US health system, that equates to USD250 to 350 billion saved every year. That's greater than the gross domestic product of Finland," ORHub CFO Wesley Mitchell states.

In conclusion, the study emphasizes the need for innovative health care solutions like ORHub.

