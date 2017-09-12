Mid America Mortgage, Inc. Correspondent Implements Portfolio Producer from LoanScorecard

Solution Enhances Lender's e-Mortgage Strategy and Allows Lender to Extend its TPO Reach

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - LoanScorecard™, a leading provider of loan pricing solutions, automated underwriting and compliance solutions, announced today that Mid America Mortgage eCorrespondent has implemented Portfolio Producer™ as its product and pricing engine and distribution solution.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc. Correspondent is the correspondent lending division of Mid America Mortgage, a multi-state, full-service mortgage lender with 26 branches in the United States. The eCorrespondent division offers a wide range of purchase and refinance programs including low down payment and expanded credit options.

Portfolio Producer allows Mid America Mortgage, Inc. Correspondent to instantly distribute their own rates and pricing to third-party originators (TPOs) via their loan origination system, Calyx Point®, and on the web via a unique URL. TPOs can search based on borrower profile, product type, rate and price to provide eligible products and pricing options to potential borrowers -- increasing efficiency and decreasing the likelihood that the TPO will quote the wrong information to the borrower.

"The National Association of Realtors has been urging its members to embrace e-closings and, as everyone in this industry knows, maintaining mutually beneficial relationships with realtors is essential to an originator's success," said Kara C. Lamphere, Chief Operating Officer at Mid America Mortgage. "That's why Mid America has developed and implemented an end-to-end e-mortgage strategy and LoanScorecard's Portfolio Producer is a key part of that strategy. It allows us to broaden our TPO reach with minimal effort through a digital platform. In addition, our integration with Portfolio Producer has been seamless from implementation to everyday use."

"Forward-thinking lenders like Mid America know e-mortgages are the future of our industry and require technology that not only enables e-closings, but also product and pricing at the point of sale," said Ben Wu, Executive Director at LoanScorecard. "Portfolio Producer allows Mid America to eliminate cumbersome rate sheets and distribution list upkeep, and provide their rate and pricing information to TPOs digitally -- which is key to having a successful digital mortgage operation."

About LoanScorecard

LoanScorecard™ is a leading provider of automated underwriting and loan pricing solutions designed to meet today's regulatory challenges and capitalize on market opportunities. The company's Portfolio Underwriter™ can be tailored to capture a lender's specific credit policy and render underwriting findings that demonstrate a consistent loan manufacturing process to auditors and investors. Portfolio Producer™ electronically distributes wholesale and investor products to third-party originators (TPOs), providing them with a real-time, interactive tool to determine borrower fit and risk-adjusted pricing for non-agency programs, and enabling them to submit qualified loans with confidence. Additionally, as the industry's first QM engine, LoanScorecard helps institutions address CFPB regulations through its QM Findings™, the industry's first qualified mortgage (QM) engine which has rendered more than 5 million QM findings reports to-date. For more information, visit loanscorecard.com or call 800-617-0892.