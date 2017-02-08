Mid-Study Changes: Keeping Your Clinical Trial on Track with EDC -- New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Industry Expert Rich Davies of OmniComm Systems Discusses How EDC Technology Supports Mid-Study Change Process

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Many clinical trials require at least one amendment -- often several changes during the trial ­-- and those changes typically impact the technology used to collect data. The development, approval and implementation of mid-study changes involve many factors. Therefore, it is important for the electronic data capture (EDC) technology used in the trial to efficiently support the development, testing and rollout of amendments to streamline the process and to avoid creating a bottleneck around the deployment of changes.

Having an efficient EDC development environment in which to design the necessary mid-study changes, (together with a robust, in-situ deployment capability), can help roll out necessary changes to the appropriate sites as soon as possible. With more clinical trials utilizing adaptive designs, EDC capabilities are increasing in importance.

Learn more from Rich Davies, executive director of business solutions at OmniComm Systems. He will discuss how EDC technology supports the mid-study change process on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 11a.m. EST (4 p.m. GMT/UK).

For more information or to register for this event, visit: Mid-Study Changes: Keeping Your Clinical Trial on Track with EDC

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/8/11G129721/Images/OmniComm_logo(new)_200-568566121653.jpg